Aadi Pirappu Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Aadi month (July 16th – August 16th) is the 4th month of the Tamil Calendar. The next six months from Aadi to Margazhi is the 'Dakshinayana Punyakalam'. It marks the beginning of the night of Devas. There are few important festivals are celebrated in this month. Take a look.

Aadi Pirappu Day Meaning

Aadi Pirappu is the first day of the month Aadi, which is the monsoon festival. It is a Tamil festival celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of 'Adi' (from mid-July to mid-August). The festival pays tribute to water's life-sustaining properties. People who celebrate this show their gratitude towards the water that we use every day and its life-sustaining capabilities.

Aadi Pirappu Day significance

Aadi Pirappu is celebrated to show our gratitude towards the water. People generally do this at the banks of the river. People from all over the world, but most importantly South-Indian regions, celebrate Aadi Pirappu in the month of Aadi (monsoon).

Aadi Pirappu Day Celebration

Tamil Month Aadi, marks the beginning of monsoon in Tamil Nadu. During this month, water levels in the rivers increases due to monsoon. To show our gratitude to nature and to thank Mother Cauvery river, Aadi Pirappu is celebrated. Aadi Pirappu is a unique South Indian and especially a Tamil state festival celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi.

Dates in the month of Aadi Perruku

16-Jul-2020 Aadi Pirappu (1st day of Aadi Month)

17-Jul-2020 Aadi Velli (1st Friday of Aadi Month)

20-Jul-2020 Aadi Ammavasai (New moon day of Aadi Month)

21-Jul-2020 Aadi Sevvai (1st Tuesday of Aadi Month)

24-Jul-2020 Aadi Pooram

25-Jul-2020 Garuda Panchami (Naga Panchami)

31-Jul-2020 Varalakshmi Vratham

2-Aug-2020 Aadi Perukku (Padhinettam Perukku)

3-Aug-2020 Aavani Avittam (Yajur Upakarma)

4-Aug-2020 Rig Upakarma

11-Aug-2020 Gokulashtami (Krishna Jayanthi)

14-Aug-2020 Last Friday of Aadi Month

Aadi Pirappu History

Aadi Pirappu History(16-Jul-2020):

Aadi Pirappu is celebrated for a long time now in the South Indian regions of the country. Usually, the first day of the month Aadi falls on the 16th or 17th of July. This year, it falls on the 16th of July. People from various regions of the country (mostly South) celebrate this day, especially the newly-wedded couples. Special puja is performed followed by a special food which includes Payasam (Kheer) with coconut milk, Purana Poli, and Vadai. Happy Aadi Pirappu Day 2020.