World Youth Skills Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Other Details

World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15 each year to promote abilities and skills in today's youth. This year the day will be focusing on the powers of a resilient youth in the era of COVID 19 and beyond. This particular day aims at providing an excellent socio-economic environment for today’s youth. The day is a great way to create knowledge and begin conversations about the value of various skills. Also, the awareness of this day can be used to highlight the importance of skills for economic growth and personal success. Keep reading to know its importance, significance and other details.

World Youth Skills Day history

In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) released a resolution and declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. The day was called out to achieve better socio-economic conditions for the youth. UNGA had labelled this day as an opportunity for young people to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of gaining and sharpening skills for better employment opportunities and future prospects.

Why is World Youth Skills Day important?

One of the most critical problems the youth is facing in the current time is the raising percentage in youth unemployment in various countries. As per the reports of the latest Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020: Technology and the Future of Jobs, since the year 2017, the number of young, non-employed or untrained people has increased. This year, in 2020, the World Youth Skills Day shares a message about the development of trained youth.

Best practices for skill development in India

The various schemes that are launched for skill development by the Government of India are:

Apprenticeship training

CTS - Craftsmen Training Scheme

DDU-GKY - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, the Skill Development for Inclusive Growth

Financial Assistance for Skill Training of Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

Green Skill Development Programme

Ministry-wise Skill Development Schemes

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

National Qualifications Register

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

SHREYAS - Scheme for Higher Education Youth in Apprenticeship and Skills

Skill development for minorities

