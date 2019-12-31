All You Need To Know About The Ongoing Shilpgram Festival In Udaipur

Shilpgram festival – the Rural Arts and Crafts Complex, is situated 3 km west of Udaipur near the Havala village. Shilpgram is considered as a living ethnographic museum that depicts the lifestyles of the various folks and tribal people of the West zone. This festival incorporates traditional architectural features of different geographical and ethnic clutches, residing within the west zone of India.

Also read | Off To Udaipur? Visit These Restaurants To Treat Yourself With Authentic Rajasthani Thali

The objective of Shilpgram:

The main objective is the sphere of increasing awareness and knowledge of rural life and crafts.

To spread the traditional culture to the younger generation.

Special prominence is put on workshops for children on arts, crafts, theatre and music.

The Rural Arts and Crafts Complex - Shilpgram – promotes the urban and rural artists to learn from one another and enrich their skills and art forms. The festival promotes modern urban ceramists, potters, designers, visual artists, in creating works of everyday art which would then be displayed for exhibition and sale for visitors. This festival has an attraction of an open-air Amphitheatre with a seating capacity of approximately 8,000 people. In addition, to the major theatre festivals which the Centre holds here, it is expected that this facility would motivate the local community as well as outsiders by the traditional folk performing arts.

Image source: scorpian_02

Also read | Street Food Guide: 3 Popular Streets In Udaipur To Relish Lip-smacking Dishes

In order to ensure that a stopover to Shilpgram Udaipur turns out to be an educative and enriching experience, the hut from Sam (Marwar) is secured for the 'Activity and Documentation Section'. The organizers will be conducting workshops, seminars etc., to educate tourists about the region's culture. There are many other functions like the puppet show, live sketching, magic show for children that you will get to enjoy here.

You can also experience the authentic regional food taste at this festival. Some of the foodstuffs to try here are Makai Ka Kheech with Makai Ki Paapdi, Rajasthani food, and more. You can also get to buy all types of handicrafts such as home décor items or hand-stitched woollen clothes as souvenirs.

Important details about the Shilpgram Udaipur

Shilpgram Timings

Opening Hours 11 AM to 7 PM (Monday to Sunday)

Shilpgram Entry Fees

Indian (Adult and Child)- Rs.30

Foreign visitors- Rs.50

Also read | Music Festivals | Music Fests And Concerts To Attend In 2020

Best Time to Visit Shilpgram

December is the time to visit, as the annual fair takes place at that time, which makes the experience more entertaining and educational at the same time.

In 2019, the Shilpgram Utsav will start on 21st December and end till 30th December.

Things to Carry at Shilpgram

Water bottles should be carried as you would be spending a lot of time discovering all the activities.

Local food stalls are usually found around the complex where traditional Rajasthani cuisine can be enjoyed, so carrying food is not required.

Comfortable shoes will allow you to take a long walk around the huts and other stalls

Photography is allowed so a camera can be carried.

Also read | Here's How The Festival Of Christmas Came Into Being On December 25