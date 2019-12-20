The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Off To Udaipur? Visit These Restaurants To Treat Yourself With Authentic Rajasthani Thali

Travel

Udaipur offers some of the best authentic Rajasthani food. Check out the 4 best restaurants in the city of lake to try a delicious, authentic Rajasthani thali.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Udaipur

Udaipur is fondly known as the Venice of the East. It is a beautiful city known for its vibrant colours and culturally rich heritage. Udaipur is a power-packed abode of beautiful lakes, traditional outfits, authentic Rajasthani food, Indian culture, cultural heritage and many more things that makes this place special. This city of lakes also offers some authentic thali restaurants that serve a great meal. Here's a list of best authentic Rajasthani restaurants in Udaipur:

Also read | Thali In Mumbai: Best And Famous Thali Serving Restaurants In Mumbai

Best thali restaurants in Udaipur to try the taste of authentic Indian food

Gordhan Thal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ORDINARY GIRL- (@violettatiwari) on

Image Source: violettatiwari

Gordhan Thal is a restaurant that serves typical Rajasthani food. The welcoming and prompt service will make you feel amazing. Gordhan Thal mainly comprises of authentic Dal Bati Churma, Lasan ki Chutney, Besan Ke Gatte ki sabzi, Malpua, Rice, Curd, Fried Papad, Rajasthani Kadhi and dal. The most fantastic items to try here are Lasan ki chutney and dal Batti.

  • Location: 32, Shopping Center, City Station Road, Udaipole, Udaipur
  • Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

Also read | Street Food Guide: 3 Popular Streets In Udaipur To Relish Lip-smacking Dishes

Padam Thal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Padam thal (@padamthal) on

Image Source: padamthal

One of the popular Thali place in Udaipur, Padam Thal will never let you down. The place has great infrastructure and ambience. The staff here is very polite as well. The Thali contains 16 items in it, which has four sabzi’s, daal, Kadhi, chapatti, bati, rice, buttermilk, and dessert. Maharaja food table here will give you a royal experience in the royal city.

  • Location: Shanti Nagar, Sector 3, Udaipur
  • Timings:  11 am- 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm- 10:30 pm

Also read | Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine

Natraj Dining Hall & Restaurant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vibhuti & Chetan (@sizzlingstreets) on

Image Source: sizzlingstreets

Natraj Dining serves you with unlimited food and it is also the most visited and crowded Thali place to visit in Udaipur. They offer two types of varieties in Thali i.e. Gujarati and Rajasthani Thali. People mostly love to have Rajasthani food and Gulab jamun here.

  • Location: 22-24, City Station Road, near Railway Station, Udaipur
  • Timings: 11 am- 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Bawarchi Dining Hall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by komal lalwani (@sweetnothing_26) on

Image Source: sweetnothing_26

Bawarchi Dining Hall has some really great ambience and sitting arrangements for you. Authentic and delicious food at the justified price will make you fall in love with this place. The thali here comprises four vegetables, dal, kadi, roti, Bati, rice, salad, Dahi, papad, and Indian sweets.

  • Location: Delhi Gate, 6, Nehru Bazar Rd, Nayapura, Udaipur
  • Timings: 8:30 am to 10:30 pm

Also read | Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG