Off To Udaipur? Visit These Restaurants To Treat Yourself With Authentic Rajasthani Thali

Udaipur is fondly known as the Venice of the East. It is a beautiful city known for its vibrant colours and culturally rich heritage. Udaipur is a power-packed abode of beautiful lakes, traditional outfits, authentic Rajasthani food, Indian culture, cultural heritage and many more things that makes this place special. This city of lakes also offers some authentic thali restaurants that serve a great meal. Here's a list of best authentic Rajasthani restaurants in Udaipur:

Also read | Thali In Mumbai: Best And Famous Thali Serving Restaurants In Mumbai

Best thali restaurants in Udaipur to try the taste of authentic Indian food

Gordhan Thal

Image Source: violettatiwari

Gordhan Thal is a restaurant that serves typical Rajasthani food. The welcoming and prompt service will make you feel amazing. Gordhan Thal mainly comprises of authentic Dal Bati Churma, Lasan ki Chutney, Besan Ke Gatte ki sabzi, Malpua, Rice, Curd, Fried Papad, Rajasthani Kadhi and dal. The most fantastic items to try here are Lasan ki chutney and dal Batti.

Location: 32, Shopping Center, City Station Road, Udaipole, Udaipur

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

Also read | Street Food Guide: 3 Popular Streets In Udaipur To Relish Lip-smacking Dishes

Padam Thal

Image Source: padamthal

One of the popular Thali place in Udaipur, Padam Thal will never let you down. The place has great infrastructure and ambience. The staff here is very polite as well. The Thali contains 16 items in it, which has four sabzi’s, daal, Kadhi, chapatti, bati, rice, buttermilk, and dessert. Maharaja food table here will give you a royal experience in the royal city.

Location: Shanti Nagar, Sector 3, Udaipur

Timings: 11 am- 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm- 10:30 pm

Also read | Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine

Natraj Dining Hall & Restaurant

Image Source: sizzlingstreets

Natraj Dining serves you with unlimited food and it is also the most visited and crowded Thali place to visit in Udaipur. They offer two types of varieties in Thali i.e. Gujarati and Rajasthani Thali. People mostly love to have Rajasthani food and Gulab jamun here.

Location: 22-24, City Station Road, near Railway Station, Udaipur

Timings: 11 am- 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Bawarchi Dining Hall

Image Source: sweetnothing_26

Bawarchi Dining Hall has some really great ambience and sitting arrangements for you. Authentic and delicious food at the justified price will make you fall in love with this place. The thali here comprises four vegetables, dal, kadi, roti, Bati, rice, salad, Dahi, papad, and Indian sweets.

Location: Delhi Gate, 6, Nehru Bazar Rd, Nayapura, Udaipur

Timings: 8:30 am to 10:30 pm

Also read | Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home