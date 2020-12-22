Amavasya In 2021: Here Is A List Of Dates And Festivals On The New Moon Day

Amavasya is the new moon day or the no moon day when people pay tribute and gratitude to their dead ancestors. It is the time when one receives energy and power to transcend the world. Many people believe that the process of life slows down on the Amavasya day, which is usually unnoticeable. However, when one observes it, they understand what is happening. Meanwhile, those who are busy occupied with work or thoughts cease to notice the slowdown. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Amavasya in 2021, including Amavasya dates and significance that you must check out right away:

Amavasya in 2021: Dates and significance

Amavasya or the new moon day falls at the beginning of the new lunar month. During that phase, Hindu devotees observe fast and offerings to their dead ancestors. As per Astro Sage, Garuda Purana explains how Lord Vishnu had said that ancestors pay a visit to their descendants to have a portion of their food. So, people prepare dishes for them and perform other rituals.

Amavasya in 2021: When is Amavasya?

Amavasya in January 2021

January 13, 2021, Wednesday- Paush Amavasya

Amavasya in February 2021

February 11, 2021, Thursday- Magha Amavasya

Amavasya in March 2021

March 13, 2021, Saturday- Phalguna Amavasya

Amavasya in April 2021

April 12, 2021, Monday- Chaitra Amavasya

Amavasya in May 2021

May 11, 2021, Tuesday- Vaishakha Amavasya

Amavasya in June 2021

June 10, 2021, Thursday- Jyeshtha Amavasya

Amavasya in July 2021

July 9, 2021, Friday- Ashadha Amavasya

Amavasya in August 2021

August 8, 2021, Sunday- Shravana Amavasya

Amavasya in September 2021

September 7, 2021, Tuesday- Bhadrapada Amavasya

Amavasya in October 2021

October 6, 2021, Wednesday- Ashwin Amavasya

Amavasya in November 2021

November 4, 2021, Thursday- Kartik Amavasya

Amavasya in December 2021

December 4, 2021, Saturday- Margashirsha Amavasya

People generally believe that if someone is mentally imbalanced, they become more on the Amavasya day. Scientifically, it happens due to the gravitational pull of the moon on the earth. So, those who look for liberation can consider Amavasya perfect for the same. Additionally, for a spiritual seeker, it marks the occasion to enhance their energies in different ways.

