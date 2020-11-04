Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

Like every year, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's Karwa Chauth celebrations are pretty unique. For Karwa Chauth, Tahira got snowflakes designed on her hands with mehndi. But once she got it done, the writer realised that the snowflakes resemble something else. She recently shared a photo along with a ROFL caption from her Karwa Chauth 2020 celebration. Take a look:

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Karwa Chauth 2020 celebration

Karwa Chauth 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic is something unique in the current scenario. The festival, which is observed by women for a long and happy life of their husbands, is being observed today, that is on November 4, 2020. Bollywood celebrity and writer Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram and posted pictures of how she "managed" to put mehndi on their hands by themselves. Take a look at her post below:

Sharing the image, Tahira wrote, "Last Karwa Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self-art) until someone pointed out - 'Why would you make coronavirus?!' Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona fee Karwa Chauth. (sic)"

In 2019, there was role-reversal in the Khurrana-Kashyap household. Ayushmann Khurrana kept the Karwa Chauth fast for her wife Tahira. She is a cancer survivor and was still recuperating last year and was under medication. Tahira in her last year's Karwa Chauth post wrote, "Embarrassing you further, Ayushmann. Our Karwa Chauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (PS - I am still popping some pills so couldn't fast). But how adorable are you Mr A! Love you so much. (sic)"

Back in the year 2018, Tahira Kashyap has diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer. For treatment, she also underwent a mastectomy. During that year, Ayushmann joined the "fasting husbands" club. In a tweet, he shared the mehndi design on his hand and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life. (sic)"

For the uninitiated, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in the year 2011. Currently, the couple is parents to two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira recently released the book titled The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Ayushmann, on the other hand, is gearing up for Abhishek Kapoor's new film.

