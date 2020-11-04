Karwa Chauth Quotes For Husband To Wish Them On The Auspicious Occasion

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival in which women observe a day-long fast for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Traditionally, north-western states and the central part of India celebrate this day. This time Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4, 2020, Wednesday, which is ten days before the festival of Diwali.

Women, who hope to get a desirable husband for themselves, also celebrate Karwa Chauth. They keep fast and break only after the moon sighting ritual at the end of the day. It begins early in the morning by savouring a pre-dawn meal, after which they cannot consume food or water the whole day. During the evening, devotees worship Goddess Parvati and wish for the well being of their husbands. So, we have mentioned some Karwa Chauth quotes for husband.

Check out Karwa Chauth quotes for husband

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 love.

Mutual admiration, enormous respect, equal attraction, and never-ending love. This is all that I want in our marriage forever. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020, dear love!

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth dear husband!

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 husband!

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness, bliss and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and our families!

Warm wishes to all the husbands with women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all of your hopes and dreams come true!

A great marriage is not when everything is perfect about us. A great is when we try to make everything nearly perfect while enjoying the differences existing between us. Have a happy and blessed Karva Chauth!

As I worship the Moon God And pray for the long life of my husband if wish to be blessed with his long life and our happy marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side! Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 husband!

This is the festival of eternal love and devotion. Here's wishing your husband, good health, wealth and prosperous life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020