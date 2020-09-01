Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Meaning And History To Know Importance Of This Day

Anant Chaturdashi is an auspicious day for many people all around the globe. The day of Anant Chaturdashi falls directly 10 days after Ganesh Chathurthi and thus, it coincides with Ganesh Visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi is also considered to be one of the most important days of the year according to the Hindu calendar. Let's take a closer look at Anant Chaturdashi history, meaning and significance:

Anant Chaturdashi meaning and significance

Anant Chaturdashi meaning is very deep and holds significance for many across the country and the globe. Chaturdashi means the day that falls on the 14th day of Lunar fortnight. Another important fact is that the full moon comes after this day, which is also quite significant. Nonetheless, the moon is at almost its full capacity on the day of Anant Chaturdashi 2020. The day is celebrated in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in India. Let's take a look at the story behind the day:

Anant Chaturdashi history

Hindu mythology talks extensively of Kaundinya and how he found the 'Anant Vow'. Once Kaundinya was in the forest and he met a bunch of women praying to an unknown god. When he asked them about what they were doing, the ladies explained they had kept an 'Anant Vow' which, if kept for fourteen years, brings immense wealth and happiness in one's life.

Kaundinya then decided to keep the vow and prosperity and happiness overflowed in their house. Once the validity of the vow was questioned by his wife Sushila. In a heated argument, his wife Sushila broke the vow and the family went into deep trouble. This is when Kaundinya went looking for Anant but couldn't find him. Finally, when he decided to kill himself, God Anant appeared in a Brahmin form and asked him to make a 14 years vow and all was well.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 wishes

Lets Hope that Ganpati Bappa takes together with him all our troubles when he goes house on this Anant Chaturdashi.. Could Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones. Happy Anant and Ganesh Visarjan Chaturthi!

Aapka aur khushiyo ka janm-janm ka sath ho, aap ki tarakki ki har kisi ki juban par baat ho, jab bhi koi mushkil aar, Ganesh ji humesha aap okay sath ho. Anant Chaturdashi shubhkamnaye

I wish you Happy Anant Chaturdashi! and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 from us to you.

May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 to all!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2020 with joys and happiness.

May the power of Lord Ganesha, Destroy your sorrows, Enhance your happiness, And create goodness all around you! Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

Promo Pic Credit: Unsplash from Lura Oslen