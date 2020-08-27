Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi Wears Saree 'for First Time' During Ganesh Chaturthi

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of his daughter. The actor’s daughter was seen posing with a wide smile in the candid picture. She was seen dressed up in a purple saree. Her look was completed with gold jewellery and a bindi. The little one was dressed for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

Neil Nitin Mukesh posted the pictures with the caption, “And she wore a saree for the first time ðŸ˜.” Fans in huge numbers complemented Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary and Aarti Chabra were in complete awe to see Nurvi Neil Nitin. Take a look at Nurvi Neil Nitin's pictures:

Neil Nitin Mukesh also gave a glimpse of his celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 as he shared a video where he was seen showing the 'prasad' for Lord Ganesha. The actor also shared a series of videos of Nurvi Neil Nitin Mukesh. In the first video, she was seen playing peek-a-boo with her father. She adorably took out his spectacles and kept them down, after which she asked him to close his eyes. Then she beautifully said peek-a-boo.

In the second video, Nurvi Neil Nitin was seen dancing on a Marathi song. She was seen swirling and enjoying her dance as she showed off her saree look. In the third video, she was seen applying henna on her hands as the actor's wife was decorating her hand. Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared a picture collage of his childhood picture adjacent to that of Nurvi's picture to show the uncanny resemblance between the two of them. The picture makes it evident that they look similar. He also wrote 'Papa ki Beti' on the picture. Take a look.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares video of Nurvi playing around the house

In the recent past, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of his daughter. In the video, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter appears to be dancing to the song, Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re. Neil compiled two videos in this Instagram post. In these videos, Nurvi Niel Nitin was captured candidly as she enjoyed playing around the house. In both the videos, she is seen dressed in ethnic ensembles. He captioned the video as, “BAN THAN KE CHALI”. He also dropped a heart and smiling emoticons in the caption.

