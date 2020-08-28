Sara Ali Khan Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' As She Prays To Lord Ganesha; See Post

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a series of photos on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. The star took to Instagram and shared a post through her official handle with Lord Ganpati on August 27, 2020, Thursday. the photos featured Sara Ali Khan posing with the god’s sculpture at her place. Check out her latest post on social media:

Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to social media and shared a post through her official Instagram handle on August 27, 2020, Thursday. The Bollywood star is seen joining hands in front of Ganpati's sculpture in a series of pictures. Sara Ali Khan has donned a hot pink traditional ensemble paired with a similar-shaded dupatta featuring stylish balloon arms. She has kept her mid-length hair loose with a middle partition. For a rounded off look, the actor accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and opted for nude makeup.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sara Ali Khan wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. She took to the photo-sharing platform and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’ðŸ’—ðŸ’ž”. Check out the actor’s Instagram post:

Responses on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing her photos on the platform, the post garnered more than 1.1 million likes and over 11.2 comments. Numerous fans and followers of the Bollywood star wrote their response in the comment section. While some of them applauded her beauty and wished her on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, others dropped supportive emoticons like hearts, heart-eyed smileys, joined hands, and sparkles. On the other hand, people also trolled those who shared hate comments as she celebrated the festival. Here are some of the responses that you must check out:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan also shared the same post through her Instagram stories section. Moreover, the star added quirky GIFs of Ganpati Bappa with Modak, sparkling rainbow, and a simple 'spread joy' sticker. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s latest Instagram story:

