Independence Day 2020: Bollywood Stars Who Won Hearts With Their Patriotic Characters

Bollywood has churned out many patriotic movies that have managed to tug at the heartstrings of the audience. The compelling performances of the actors essaying pivotal roles in such movies have time and again made the people connect with the story. On Independence Day 2020, here are some of the Bollywood stars who completely impressed the audience with their patriotic characters.

Independence Day 2020: Bollywood stars in patriotic characters

Ajay Devgn in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is an Indian biographical periodic drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie features Ajay Devgn as the lead character, playing Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary. The plot of the film revolves around how Bhagat Singh fought for Indian independence along with fellow members of the Hindustan Republic Association. The movie was critically acclaimed and was a success at the time. The movie and Ajay Devgan were acknowledged with many awards including the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film in Hindi and the National Film Award for the Best Actor won by Ajay Devgn for his performance in the movie.

John Abraham in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a historical action drama movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie has John Abraham as the lead character and revolves around the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army in Pokhran in 1998. The movie was critically acclaimed and reportedly earned ₹195 crores at the box-office, worldwide. John Abraham was praised a lot for the performance he delivered in the movie.

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (2018)

Raazi is a spy thriller movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie has Alia Bhatt as the lead character playing Sehmat, an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who gets married into a family of military officials in Pakistan upon her father's request, in order to relay information to India prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie was critically acclaimed and reportedly earned ₹196 crores at the box-office, worldwide. The movie received 15 nominations at the 64th Filmfare Award functions, and Alia Bhatt was acknowledged as the Best Actor for the year at many award functions.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military action movie that is written and directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar. The movie features Vicky Kaushal as the lead character playing Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who heads the Uri attack that took place in 2016. The movie was critically acclaimed and reportedly earned ₹342 crores at the box-office, worldwide. Vicky Kaushal was also praised for his excellent performance in the movie and was acknowledged with many awards, including a National Award for the character he played in the movie.

Akshay Kumar in Kesari (2019)

Kesari is a historical action war movie, written and directed by Anurag Singh. The movie has Akshay Kumar as the lead character and revolves around the true events that lead to the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897. The movie was critically acclaimed and reportedly earned ₹207 crores at the box-office, worldwide. Akshay Kumar was also acknowledged with a Filfame Award for the Best Actor for the character he played in the movie.

