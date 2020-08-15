In India, Independence Day is observed on August 15, every year. The day is a national holiday in the country and is held in order to celebrate the nation's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. On August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is the first Prime Minister of India, raised the Indian National Flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

On each subsequent Independence Day, the then present Prime Minister customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation. The entire event is broadcasted by Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster, and usually begins with the shehnai music of Ustad Bismillah Khan.

Independence Day is often observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and many cultural events, as it is a national holiday. Here are some of the Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones to commemorate the day.

Independence Day 2020: Wishes and Greeting

Freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our soils. Let’s salute the nation on this day Independence Day. Happy Independence Day.

Nothing is more precious than Independence and Liberty. Happy Independence Day.

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day.

So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colourful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day.

This Independence Day let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.

Let’s not take our Independence for granted a do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die. Happy Independence Day.

The service of the nation means the service of millions who suffer, it means ending the poverty and ignorance and disease in inequality of opportunity. Happy Independence Day.

Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. Happy Independence Day.

Saluting India, where each bud bloom in its true colours and each day is a celebration of unity, harmony, and synthesis. Happy Independence Day.

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others to feel the same. Happy Independence Day.

