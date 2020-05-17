Apara Ekadashi Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends To Wish Them Prosperity

The Ekadashi of every month is considered important as Bhagwat Geeta cites the importance of fasting on this auspicious day. The name Apara Ekadashi means that it brings unlimited blessings to the people who fast on this day. It is believed that if people fast on this day, the devotees are absolved of grave sins. Apara Ekadashi is being observed on May 18 this year. It is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. People observe fasting to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Apara Ekadashi wishes

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on Apara Ekadashi.

May Lord Vishnu Bless You and Your Family on the auspicious occasion of Apara Ekadashi and keep you Always Happy, Apara Ekadashi.

I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins…. Wishing you a very Happy Apara Ekadashi.

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success

May you be redeemed from all your past sins and be blessed with good health and success on the auspicious occasion of Apara Ekadashi.

On Apara Ekadashi, I wish Lord Vishnu gives you immense strength to fight all odds, evils and enemies and you emerge out as a winner. Happy Apara Ekadashi

On this auspicious day of Apara Ekadashi, May Lord Vishnu Shree Hari bless you with loads of success, good health, great happiness, peace and prosperity, happy Apara Ekadashi vrat. Happy Apara Ekadashi 2020.

On this blessed day, I wish Lord Vishnu accepts all your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins...Happy Apara Ekadashi 2020 to you and your family.

On the occasion of Apara Ekadashi, let us learn from Lord Vishnu to be loving, caring and affectionate for a happy and satisfied life.

On the holy day of Apara Ekadashi, let's pray, fast and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and get rid of all our past sins and hope for a beautiful future ahead that lies.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Apara Ekadashi!

Warm wishes on Apara Ekadashi to you. May this auspicious occasion fill your life with new hopes and new dreams and blessings of Almighty.

A very Happy Apara Ekadashi to you. May Lord Vishnu take away all your problems and give you all the strength to face all the obstacles in your life

Let us celebrate Apara Ekadashi with our loved ones to thank Lord Vishnu for all his blessings and love, for all his support and guidance. Happy Apara Ekadashi 2020.

For some wishes for Apara Ekadashi in Hindi

Apara Ekadashi ke paavan parv par Bhagwan Vishnu se bass yehi hai kaamna ki aapko ache karma karne ki shakti pradan karein aur aapke sabhi bure karmo ka naash karein.

Apara Ekadashi ke shubh din par aap payein Bhagwan Vishnu ka ashirvad aur sukh- samridhi se sampan ho aapka har din har vaar.

