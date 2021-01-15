Army Day 2021: Check Out Wishes And Images For Indian Army Day This Year

Every year January 15th is celebrated as Army Day in India. It is in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Butcher, on January 15, 1949. Check out Indian Army Day wishes and Indian Army Day Images for 2021.

Also Read | Army Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know About Army Day, From History To Significance

Indian Army Day wishes 2021

On Indian Army Day, allow us to salute all the saints who brought us a chance and every one the legends who are making certain it. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their patriotism, dedication, and bravery. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

A big salute to our braveheart Indian soldiers for standing tall in every condition for the country. Happy Indian Army Day!

A nation is often free within the event that its men guarding it with adoration for the country in their souls. Happy Indian Army Day!

Allow us to observe Indian Army Day by saluting all the military men for their valor, devotion, and energy. Happy Army Day 2021!

We tend to are secure on the grounds that we’ve our Army keeping our country secured every single minute. Salute to our Army and every one the simplest on Indian Army Day. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

It is their love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Army to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Army Day 2021!

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Hail our soldiers on this special occasion.

On this Indian Army Day, we as a nation should pray for the safety of our soldiers from the enemies. Happy Indian Army Day!

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honor our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our smiles, safety, and pride. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

On the event of Indian Army Day, allow us to convey the Indian Army to their devotion and security. Happy Army Day 2021!

Also Read | IN PICS | Jawans Perform Dress Rehearsal For Army Day Parade In Delhi

Indian Army Day Images 2021

Also Read | Ahead Of Army Day, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits Ladakh To Review Security Along LAC

Also Read | Makar Sankranti Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Parades and other military shows are held on the occasion of Indian Army Day in the national capital New Delhi as well as in all headquarters. It marks a day to salute the courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its people. January 15, 2021, will be the 73rd Indian Army Day. There are said to be no plans of big gatherings this year. Parades could take place in special places.

Disclaimer: The quotes and wishes have been sourced from different websites