Makar Sankranti Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti is a festival that usually falls on January 14the every year. The festival is celebrated with friends and family who engage in kite flying, bonfires and feasts. The day is dedicated to Lord Surya The festival is also popular by the name Maghi and it is observed every year in the month of January. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn), which marks the start of the winter solstice as well. Here are some Makar Sankranti quotes to share with your loved ones on January 14, 2021.

Happy Makar Sankranti Quotes

Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti

Here’s wishing you the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of til ladoo — a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.

May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings. May you always be happy and healthy—happy Makar Sankranti to you.

May this Makar Sankranti usher in goodness, peace, good health and happiness to your life. Here’s sending my best wishes and greetings.

As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

Makar Sankranti status

Worship the Lord Sun and fly the kite in order to celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.

This is that time of the year where anyone can enjoy the moment with great intensity and cheers. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Makar Sankranti.

May this year you get new opportunities to turn all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into tremendous achievements. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Enjoy this Makar Sankranti to its best and spread the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali, and popcorn. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Let the Makar Sankranti light up all the darkness and give warmth to this beautiful festival and make this a memorable night to remember. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti dear.

Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti messages

Hope the rising sun at Makar Sankranti will fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival fill your home with joy.

Sankranti, there's sun festival here! May it bring you more knowledge and wisdom, and illuminate your life for the whole new year.

This Makar Sankranti, the sun rises with hope, kites fly in the sky with vigour, and the crops are ready to be harvested – all signifying hope, joy and abundance. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this festival of Makar Sankranti bring all the joy, happiness, and prosperity in your life!

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope on this Makar Sankranti the Sun God showers his blessings on you and your family. I pray that it marks the end of difficulties and brings in success, joy and peace in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Here's wishing you good health, peace and happiness ahead of the beautiful day of Makar Sankranti.

It's time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a prosperous and delightful Makar Sankranti!

