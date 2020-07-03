Ashadha Purnima Meaning, History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate

Ashadha Purnima means a Full Moon day or Purnima that occurs in the Hindu month of Ashadha. This is an auspicious occasion for Hindus, and hence on this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe Gopadam Vrat. Ashadha Purnima is also known as Guru Purnima, a full moon day because on this day, people also seek blessings of their guru or mentors.

Significance of Ashadha Purnima

The Lunisolar calendar or Purnimanta Panchang shows that each month is named on the full moon date based on the constellation in which the Moon is placed. It is believed that in Ashadha month, on the full moon day, the Moon takes its place in Purvashada or Uttarashada Nakshatra. And hence, on the Full moon date of Ashadha month, the Moon is in Uttarashada nakshatra, and that (full moon) Purnima is considered as a very auspicious and fortunate one for those seeking prosperity and wealth.

Ashadha Purnima also involves the devotees performing the Gopadam Vrat and offering special devotions to Lord Vishnu. It is said that Gopadam Vrat is very abundant, fruitful and bestows all kinds of blessings and pleasure to the observer. As the day Ashadha Purnima is celebrated as Guru Purnima, the day has extreme significance in Hindu and Buddhist cultures. On Ashadha Purnima, devotees and believers seek blessings of their Guru and follow their teachings.

History of Ashadha Purnima

As per Hindu religious books, the greatest sage and author of the epic Mahabharata, Maharishi Krishna Dwaipayana Vyasa or popularly identified as Ved Vyas was born on this day of Ashadha Shukla Paksha Purnima. And hence people celebrate this day, which is also called as Vyas Purnima. On this day, approximately 2500 years ago, Lord Buddha had his first sermon at Sarnath, this is strongly believed in Buddhist culture.

Here are the rituals to perform Gopadam Vrat on Ashadha Purnima

As per Hindu texts, there are some special rituals that are performed on the auspicious Ashadha Purnima Gopadam Vrat. People visit temples or even worship god at home on this day. So, here are the rituals that should be performed on Ashadha Purnima.

Waking up early in the morning, and after taking a bath, getting ready and wearing clean clothes.

Worshipping God by offering prayers or reciting the name of Lord Vishnu throughout the day is one of the essential things to do on this day. People also read or listen to Satyanarayan Katha for abundant benefits.

Lighting some earthen lamps or Diyas, using flowers and Dhup for Lord Vishnu. Devotees should wear yellow clothes on this day and distribute grains and sweets as charity.

Praying to Goddess Lakshami under a Peepal tree in the morning of Ashadha Purnima is another ritual and devotees gain peace and prosperity.

On Gopadam Vrat, people worship cows and feed them, by applying tilak on the head of the cow and seek its blessings.

