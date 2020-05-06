Buddha Purnima Wishes In English Which You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

Every year, the first full moon of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha across the world. It is said that Lord Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam, was born today. It is said that he was born at Lumbini (now in modern-day Nepal) around 563 BC.

On this auspicious day, the lord is remembered with love. This day usually falls April or May months according to the Gregorian calendar. This year we will not be able to get to the worship places due to lockdown, so here are some Buddha Purnima wishes in English which you can send to your friend and family on this day. Read Buddha Purnima wishes in English here.

Buddha Purnima wishes in English

"Buddham Saranam Gacchami Dhamma Saranam Gacchami Sangham Saranam Gacchami"

"Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!"

"May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment!"

"On Buddha Purnima, wishing that peace and tranquillity be by your side…today and always!"

"May the full moon of Buddha Purnim away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment peace and enlightenment for the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!!"

"May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family."

“We live in illusion and the appearance of things. There is a reality. We are that reality. When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all. Happy Buddha Purnima."

"Rely on the teachings, not on the person Rely on the meaning, not on the words Rely on the real life, not on the dreams Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside. Happy Buddha Jayanti!"

"In the burst of illumination, He discovered the meaning of existence and thus became Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Jayanti"

"May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you."

"Let us pray for peace and harmony for all the humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!"

"On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha's teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Jayanti."

"May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!"

"On life’s journey—Faith is nourishment, Virtuous deeds are a shelter, Wisdom is the light by day and Right mindfulness is the protection by night."

"May you be on the path of eternal happiness and peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

"Have a blessed Buddha Purnima. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day."

"May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!"

