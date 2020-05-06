Buddha Purnima Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Friends And Family

Buddha Purnima 2020 will fall this year on May 7, 2020. It is also known as Buddha Jayanti and marks the birth of Lord Buddha. As per tradition, Buddha Purnima is a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism, to show respect to the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The birthday of Lord Buddha is evidently celebrated across the world by his followers joyously whereas some followers also start preparing for the occasion days in advance.

On various festivals celebrated through the year in India, it is common to share wishes through social media and messages to wish your near ones. Below are some of the best wishes in Hindi on the auspicious account of Buddha Purnima in 2020. Check it out below -

Buddha Purnima 2020 wishes

सच का साथ देते रहो अच्छा सोचो अच्छा कहो प्रेम धारा बनके बहो आपके लिए बुद्ध जयंती शुभ हो बुद्ध जयंती की बधाई।

सुख और दुख जीवन के रंग हैं, सब सही है अगर श्रद्धा संग है, भगवान बुद्ध के ध्यान में मलंग है, हैप्पी बुद्ध जयंती कहने का ये नया ढंग है।

सच का साथ देते रहो अच्छा सोचो अच्छा कहो प्रेम धारा बनके बहो आपके लिए बुद्ध पूर्णिमा शुभ हो हैप्पी बुद्ध पूर्णिमा।

बुद्घ जयंती का अवसर है खुशी और साधना से घर भरा रहे जो भी आए आपके जीवन में दिल के करीब और प्यारा रहे बुद्ध जयंती की शुभकामनाएं।

Image courtesy - Mattia Faloretti on Unsplash

प्रेम स्वभाव और शांति यही है भगवान बुद्ध की दिशा इस बुद्ध जयंती पर करते हैं आपकी खुशहाली की आशा बुद्ध जयंती की बधाई

सच का साथ देते रहो, अच्छा सोचो अच्छा कहो, प्रेम धारा बनके बहो, आपके लिए बुद्ध पूर्णिमा शुभ हो !! बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं

दिल में नेक ख्याल हों , और होंठो पर सच्चे बोल, बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर, आपको शांति मिले अनमोल !! बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं

हर दिन आपके जीवन में आए... सुख, शांति और समाधान ! श्रद्धा और अहिंसा के दूत को... आज तहे दिल से प्रणाम ! बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं

Image courtesy - Benjamin Balázs on Unsplash

प्रेम, अहिंसा और शांति, यही है भगवान बुद्ध की दिशा ! इस बुद्ध पूर्णिमा पर... करते हैं आपकी खुशहाली की आशा !! बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं

एक जलते हुए दीपक से हजारों दीपक रोशन किए जा सकते हैं, फिर भी उस दीपक की रोशनी कम नहीं होती है। उसी तरह खुशियां बांटने से बढ़ती हैं, कम नहीं होती हैं। बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं

क्रोध को पाले रखना गर्म कोयले को किसी अन्‍य पर फेंकने की नीयत से पकड़े रहने के सामान है, इसमें आप ही जलते हैं

जो कुछ भी तुम्हारा नहीं है, उसे जाने दो, ऐसा करके तुम्हे लंबी खुशी और लाभ ही प्राप्‍त होगा - बुद्धा

घृणा, घृणा करने से कम नहीं होती, बल्कि प्रेम से घटती है, यही शाश्वत नियम है। - बुद्धा

Image courtesy - Nandha Kumar PJ on Unsplash

