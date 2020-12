Ashtami In 2021: Here Is The Full List Of Ashtami Dates And Time In January 2021 

As 2021 is about to end, people have been planning about the upcoming year. They have been preparing for numerous festivals and occasions to rejoice to the most in 2021. Among other Special Days, this year consists of Masik Ashtami or Maas Ashtami in 2021. The name Maas derives from the word Month, which means the observance of monthly Ashtami. There are various Ashtamis, including Radha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Janama Ashtami, and Sheetala Ashtami, among many other significant festivals for Hindus. So, as per Prokerala, we have compiled all the Ashtami dates and time in January 2021 that you must check out right away.

Ashtami in 2021: Full list of Ashtami dates and time in January 2021

Ashtami in January 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- January 06, 2021 (4:04 am - Jan 07, 2:06 am)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Budh Ashtami Vrat- January 20, 2021 (1:15 pm - Jan 21, 3:50 pm)

There are two Ashtami dates in January 2021. Check out the Ashtami Tithi in other months of the year below. See full list:

Ashtami in February 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- February 04, 2021- (12:07 pm - Feb 05, 10:07 am)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Bhishma Ashtami- February 19, 2021 (10:58 am - Feb 20, 1:32 pm)

Ashtami in March 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- March 05, 2021 (7:54 pm - Mar 06, 6:10 pm)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami- March 21, 2021 (7:10 am - Mar 22, 9:00 am)

Ashtami in April 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami or Sheetala Ashtami- April 04, 2021 (4:13 am - Apr 05, 2:59 am)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Ashoka Ashtami- April 20, 2021 (12:01 am - Apr 21, 12:43 am)

Ashtami in May 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- May 03, 2021 (1:39 pm - May 04, 1:10 pm)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Budh Ashtami Vrat- May 19, 2021 (12:50 pm - May 20, 12:23 pm)

Ashtami in June 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- June 02, 2021 (12:46 am - Jun 03, 1:13 am)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami- June 17, 2021 (10:00 pm - Jun 18, 8:30 pm)

Ashtami in July 2021

Krishna Paksha Ashtami July 01, 2021 (2:02 pm - Jul 02, 3:28 pm)

Shukla Paksha Ashtami- July 17, 2021 (4:34 am - Jul 18, 2:41 am)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami July 31, 2021 (5:40 am - Aug 01, 7:56 am)

Ashtami in August 2021

Shukla Paksha Ashtami- August 15, 2021 (9:51 am - Aug 16, 7:45 am)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami or Krishna Janmashtami- August 29, 2021 (11:25 pm - Aug 31, 2:00 am)

Ashtami in September 2021

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Durva Ashtami & Radha Ashtami- September 13, 2021 (3:11 pm - Sep 14, 1:09 pm)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami or Madhya Ashtami- September 28, 2021 (6:17 pm - Sep 29, 8:30 pm)

Ashtami in October 2021

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami & Budh Ashtami Vrat- Oct 12, 2021 (9:47 pm - Oct 13, 8:08 pm)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami or Ahoi Ashtami October 28, 2021 (12:49 pm - Oct 29, 2:09 pm)

Ashtami tithi in November 2021

Shukla Paksha Ashtami or Gopashtami- November 11, 2021 (6:49 am - Nov 12, 5:51 am)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- November 27, 2021 (5:43 am - Nov 28, 6:00 am)

Ashtami tithi in December 2021

Shukla Paksha Ashtami- December 10, 2021 ( 7:09 pm - Dec 11, 7:13 pm)

Krishna Paksha Ashtami- December 26, 2021 (8:08 pm - Dec 27, 7:28 pm)

