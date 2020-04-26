World Veterinary Day 2020 Theme | Learn Its Signficance & Other Details For This Year

Veterinarians are the doctors who make sure about the well beings of animals and monitor their proper checkup and treatments. Contrary to what one may think, even the field of Veterinary has different segments like food safety and inspection, teaching in colleges and universities, research activities for the prevention of zoonotic diseases and environmental protection.

To honour their hard work for these creatures of the planet, every last Sunday in the month of April is celebrated as World Veterinary Day and each such day has a theme attached to it.

World Veterinary Day 2020 theme

Image credit: World Veterinary Association Twitter

The World Veterinary Day 2020 falls on Sunday, April 25. To make the day more relatable and to promote the hard work of vets all around the globe, each year a new theme is decided. For this purpose, the World Veterinary Association was established which in turn took the decision to celebrate World Veterinary Day back in 2000. The WVA also awards one of its members for his or her outstanding work in accordance with the theme of that particular year.

The theme for World Veterinary Day 2020 is "Environmental protection for improving animal and human health". The WVA has decided to present an award and a cash prize of $2,500 the veterinary professional who has worked towards protecting the environment and supporting a sustainable way of life. World Veterinary Day is also an opportunity for those working in this field to meet and share ideas about the ongoing problems in the world.

All the necessary information, application form and instructions, can be found here: https://t.co/cCEhHbFhuw pic.twitter.com/dWuEgxQfy2 — World Veterinary Association (@WorldVetAssoc) February 17, 2020

New WVA Council to lead the global veterinary profession tackling global veterinary concerns.

Read more:https://t.co/4vjNWxNcHY pic.twitter.com/7D2u6PwgY5 — World Veterinary Association (@WorldVetAssoc) April 14, 2020

The theme for World Veterinary Day 2019 was the "Value of Vaccination". Ronald Bameka was the winner of last year's WVA award for his extraordinary contribution to the theme. He is a member of the Uganda Veterinary Association.

PRESENTATION OF 2019 WORLD VETERINARY DAY AWARD TO UGANDA VETERINARY ASSOCIATIONhttps://t.co/et3hks6F8v pic.twitter.com/KyWLCPzLcj — World Veterinary Association (@WorldVetAssoc) December 2, 2019

