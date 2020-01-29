The Debate
Basant Panchami Celebration In Punjab: Know How This Auspicious Festival Is Celebrated

Festivals

In Punjab, Basant Panchami is celebrated by wearing yellow clothes suitable to the season, by singing and dancing and holding feast. Read on to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
basant panchami celebration in punjab

Basant Panchami also known as Vasant Panchami, is a festival that marks the initial preparations for the arrival of spring. It is celebrated in various parts of the Indian subcontinent with different customs and rituals depending upon the region. Basant Panchami also marks the preparation for Holika Dahan or Holi. The festival is celebrated forty days before spring because the season’s transition period is 40 days after that the season comes into full bloom.

Basant Panchami celebration in Punjab

In Punjab, Basant Panchami is celebrated by wearing yellow clothes suitable to the season, by singing and dancing and holding feast. People also conduct kite flying competition on this auspicious day. Multi-coloured kites dot the skies on this day which is the major attraction. Basant Panchami also marks the change of the hard, cold climate in to warm.

Basant Panchami is a festival of delight when the farmers are ready to yield the farm. They also celebrate this auspicious festival by cooking yellow rice. Punjabi folk perform Bhangra to celebrate Basant Panchami and express their happiness.

Special Food prepared on Basant Panchami

Lemon Turmeric Rice

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cook with kushi (@kushigalu) on

Sweet Saffron Rice

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MLKingfood (@mlkingfood) on

Mango Rawa Halwa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pragya singh (@cooking_day_diaries) on

Pumpkin Halwa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apeksha Narumanchi (@myculinarynook) on

Kesar Rabdi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshi (@savourysaga) on

Why Basant Punjabi celebrated?

Basant Punjabi celebrates the birth of Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge, art, music. It is known to usher new beginnings. Spring is a beautiful season when there are neither cold winds nor is the climate very hot. There is nothing better than seeing trees full of flowers and leaves. The festival celebrates the brilliance of nature and its vibrancy. It is the start of the harvest season.

Published:
