Basant Panchami Celebration In Mumbai: Know Where To Celebrate In The City

Basant Panchami is dedicated to Devi Saraswati and it marks the beginning of the Spring season. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati is known to be the goddess of knowledge, learning, music and arts. Wife of Brahma, Saraswati is believed to have created the universe. It is also believed that without the Goddess, the universe would be curtained in ignorance, as she is believed to represent enlightenment. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day in the month of Magha, as per the Hindu calendar.
ALSO READ | Basant Panchami Messages, Wishes, Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones
Purvahna Kala is known to be the time between sunrise and the mid-afternoon and that time will decide the auspicious day. Basant Panchami celebrations begin when Panchami Tithi prevails during the Purvahna Kala. That is also one of the reasons why this day may also fall on Chaturthi Tithi.
Many people and astrologers consider this day to be auspicious to initiate good work. According to this belief, this day is considered to be auspicious to perform Devi Saraswati Puja. Although there is no specific time to carry out the puja, it is advised to do when the Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times the Tithi does not prevail for a whole day and hence it becomes important to perform the puja within appropriate timings.
ALSO READ | Basant Panchami Images To Wish Your Family And Friends On The Occasion
ALSO READ | Basant Panchami Wishes In Hindi And Importance Of Celebrating This Festival
ALSO READ | What Is Basant Panchami And Why Do We Celebrate This Festival?