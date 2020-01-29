Basant Panchami Wishes In English To Send Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Basant Panchami is celebrated with lots of galore and enthusiasm across India. It is an important festival of the Hindu Community. Generally, Basant Panchami is celebrated during the months of February and March. However, in 2020, Basant Panchami according to the Muhurat will be celebrated on Wednesday 29 January 2020. The Puja Muhurat will end on Friday 31 January 2020. Let us take a look at Basant Panchami wishes in English you can send to your dear ones on this auspicious occasion.

Basant Panchami wishes in English

Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere.

Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami.

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you.

May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

Happy Basant Panchami.

Wishing you happiness, success, good fortune,

peace and progress on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami.

Days are too busy, hours are too few,

seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you.

Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami.

May Every Goodness Touch Your Soul…

And The Brightest Light Of Knowledge… Illuminate Your Life…

So Here’s Me Wishing You…

A Very Happy Vasant Panchami..!!

Why is Basant Panchami celebrated?

Basant Panchami is celebrated to embark on the commencement of the Season of Spring. On the day of Basant Panchami, individuals worship the goddess of art, wisdom, and knowledge Saraswati. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar month of Magh. Devotees offer various types of sweets, leaves flowers, fruits, etc. The festival of Basant Panchami is basically a festival which is celebrated for the new harvest. People generally opt for yellow coloured clothes as it the colour of the goddess Saraswati. Kite flying is another activity people indulge in during the fest. Sweets and some lip-smacking dishes are made on the day of Basant Panchami. It is celebrated with family and friends sweets are also exchanged.

Basant Panchami 2020 Puja Muhurat

The Basant Panchami also is known as Basant Panchami in India is celebrated according to the muhurat tithi. It basically means according to the planetary movements that a specific time is noted and puja to goddess Sarawati is supposed to be done in that specific time frame only. Basant Panchami 2020 tithi is mentioned below-

The Basant Panchami Madhyahna time - 12:48 PM

The Panchami Tithi Starts At - 10:45 AM (Morning) on Jan 29, 2020

The Panchami Tithi Will End By - 01:19 PM (Afternoon) on Jan 30, 2020

