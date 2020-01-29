Basant Panchami Celebration In Hyderabad 2020: Date, Time And 'shubh Muhurat' Of Puja

Basant Panchami, known as Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to worship the glory of Goddess Saraswati. Every year this festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magh, which is the onset of the spring season. Basant Panchami also announces the arrival of festivals of colours- Holi which takes place forty days after. On this day, parents also pray to goddess Saraswati hoping their kids excel in the field of studies and life in general. While this festival is celebrated across India, it is predominantly celebrated in West Bengal and Hyderabad. Read details.

Basant Panchami celebration in Hyderabad

Basant Panchami, (Saraswati Puja) which typically falls in the Gregorian months of January or February, is an auspicious festival celebrated in different ways depending on the region. Bengalis celebrate the day worshipping goddess Saraswati as an embodiment of learning, arts, music and culture. The whole aura of culture is different during this time. Meanwhile, the environment is the same in Hyderabad, and the devotion with which Saraswati Puja is celebrated in Hyderabad is remarkable.

Where is Basant Panchami celebrated in Hyderabad

A huge mass of devotees, every year gather to celebrate Basant Panchami at Musheerabad Saraswathi Temple in Hyderabad. The puja here goes on for an hour and then the devotees come in a queue and offer their prayers to Goddess Saraswati. After that, they are offered 'Prasad' and blessings. Basant Panchami is also celebrated across various other temples in Hyderabad.

Date: This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29.

Shubh Muhurat: The timings for Basant Panchami this year are 10:45 to 12:34.

Here's how netizens have shared wishes for Basant Panchami

