Best Christmas Parties In Goa To Experience The Glory Of The Festive Season

An exciting Christmas party in Goa is something that is on everyone's bucket list. After all, the thrilling vibes that the city offers is something you may not find easily somewhere else. So, if you are planning to spend the year-end in Goa and are planning to welcome the year with some mind-blowing parties, then here is the guide. You will definitely find a hint of the glorious and religious festivities with so many churches in the state and it is hard to miss out on Christmas services. But then, if you are looking for some exhilarating experiences, visiting Christmas parties in Goa is a must. Here are the best Christmas parties in Goa:

Sunburn Festival

This is one of the best Christmas parties in Goa that will help you relive on your life. This is one of those Christmas parties in Goa that is renowned for its incredible music and mind-blowing artists line ups. There are various famous artists including DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers performing at this big party. Bask in the glory of one of the best Christmas parties that will help you soak in mesmerising music. The party is held from December 24 to December 28.

HillTop Goa Xmas eve & Parvati Rec Night

This is yet another one of the best Christmas parties that you may want to visit. There are various line ups of popular artists at the party including Giuseppe Parvati-records, Arjuna, Lurker, KT and many more. These are mostly independent record labels that will promise you memorable experiences. This Christmas party in Goa is scheduled on December 24 and December 25.

Christmas Winter Wonderland at Baywatch Resort Goa

This holiday season is for you to be Merry and celebrate the festive season. If you want to celebrate Christmas near a pool with some great music, then head to this place. You will get to enjoy a 5 piece band with a female singer and you can dance to live music. The place also has organised Christmas Polka dance performance and lady anchors for spot games. Not to mention the lavish buffet and the live cooking places the party offers you.

