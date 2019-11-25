Mumbai Food: Here Is Where You Need To Head For The Best Pani-puri In The City

One cannot afford to miss out on the varieties of food that Mumbai has to offer. An integral part of Mumbai’s street food is pani-puri. Just thinking about the crispy fried puris filled with hot ragda and dipped in both tangy and spicy paani brings water in our mouths. The craze of pani-puri has not even left celebrities, including Deepika Padukone.

Here is where to have the best pani-puri in Mumbai:

1. Elco Pani Puri Centre, Bandra

Frequented by many A-list celebrities, Elco Pani Puri Centre is the perfect place if you want to venture into trying Mumbai’s pani puri for the first time. If you are a cleanliness freak, then you head to this place without having a second thought. Elco Pani Puri Centre uses packaged water and the cooks use gloves while serving you the pani-puris.

2. Kailash Lassi House, Dadar

If you are visiting this place for the first time then you might have to ask for directions since the small store is tucked inside Dadar West. Many regulars think that this place has the spiciest pani-puri in the entire city. They have a very limited menu which makes it perfect if you are in the mood to try it all.

3. MM Mithaiwala, Malad

MM Mithaiwala located right outside Malad railway station is famous for its wide variety of chaat, fast food and sweets. The pani-puri is famous for its right amount of spices paired with hot ragda. One can also get a sprout or potato filling if you ask for it.

4. Punjab Sweet House, Bandra

Almost every person who grew up in and around Bandra has marked Punjab Sweet House as their favourite pani-puri stop. The masala and the paani have mixed in a balanced proportion and that is what makes their pani-puri delicious. The chaat here is very filling, so make sure you go there with an empty tummy.

