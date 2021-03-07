Best Women's Day Messages That Make Up For The Perfect Gift To Celebrate This Day

Women fill in so many different shoes in the form of a daughter, a sister, a companion and a mother while also fighting against the rigid rules they're expected to conform to each day. Today, women stand shoulder-by-shoulder with men and create movement after movement to make the world a better place. Here's a chance to tell the women in your lives how much you admire them by using these Women's Day messages listed below that will make up for a perfect gift card.

Women's Day Messages, Women's Day SMS

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants to be. Happy Women's Day!

This life has no existence without a strong ally in the form of a ‘Woman’ in every stage of life, starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women’s Day!

W-wonderful,

O-outstanding,

M-marvellous,

A-amazing,

N-nice!

Wishing you a day that's just like you - really special!

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.

What’s the greatest lesson a woman should learn? That since day one, she’s already had everything she needs within herself. It’s the world that convinced her she did not.

She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is “You”. Happy Women’s Day.

Our world would mean nothing without women. Their courage that exists in perfect harmony with amazing tenderness saves our world every day. Happy Woman’s Day to our mothers, daughters and sisters! Our world would mean nothing without women. Their courage that exists in perfect harmony with amazing tenderness saves our world every day. Happy Woman’s Day to our mothers, daughters and sisters!

Life starts with a woman. The greatest love of all starts with Her. Appreciating and loving everything that women give us each and every day is our duty. Let’s raise our glasses for the ladies!

A strong woman can also be vulnerable. Just because there’s a crack in your armour, don’t doubt your strength for one moment.

A woman is so much more than just a human being. She has the power to create a life, to cope up with so much pain and somehow always end up being the strongest one in the room. Happy Women’s Day to all Goddesses out there.

A very happy Women’s Day to the brave and bold women in my life who make the world a better place with their presence.

Despite failures - you stand up. Despite sorrows - you cheer up. Despite the pain - you keep fighting! Keep dreaming to fly higher reaching new heights. Congratulations on Women's Day.

Your soul is fierce, your heart is brave, your mind is strong. For you are a woman and that's your superpower.

Sometimes it’s the princess who kills the dragon and saves the prince. You are that unsung warrior who has made me a better person.

