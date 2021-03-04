Netflix's Show 'The Big Day' Has Been Renewed For A Second Season

Netflix has recently renewed the recently released Indian reality TV series, The Big Day. Netflix's The Big Day will return for its season 2. The renewal was a part of Netflix's See What's Next India event on March 3, 2021. At the event, the subscription streaming service unveiled numerous titles across original series, films, documentaries and more. Most of these renewals will release in 2021.

Also read: The Big Day Cast: Details About The Couples From Netflix Show And Their Weddings

Netflix's The Big Day to return with season 2

The Big Day released on Valentine’s Day, 2021. The show consists of three episodes and is produced by Conde Nast India. It features Aditya Wadhwani, Gayeti Singh, Pallavi Bishnoi, Rajat Swarup, Ami Pandya, Nithin Zacharias, Nikhita Iyar, Mukund Chillakanti, Tyrone Braganza, Daniel Bauer, Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal.

The series dives into India’s multi-billion dollar wedding industry. It features six couples, two in each episode, who are about to get married. It shows a modern take on traditional Indian weddings. The series also depicts Indian weddings in all their vibrant and colourful glory and has focused on some of the rituals and traditions. LGBTQ+ (there is a gay couple featured) themes are also present throughout the series. The show received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the show is a poor 4.6 out of 10.

Also read: Netflix Announces Their 'menu' Of Movies That Will Be Released In 2021; See List

Anita Horam is the showrunner of The Big Day. Ashish Sawhny, Aakriti Mehta, Raonak Hathiramani, and Faraz Arif Ansari will be directing episodes of The Big Day season 2. Nikita Deshpande is the writer. The Big Day season 2 release date has not been announced yet.

Also read: Netflix Announces Return Of Hit Web Shows 'Delhi Crime' And 'Kota Factory' For New Seasons

Upcoming projects on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled more than 40 new upcoming titles. It includes around 13 new films, 15 new series, 6 comedy specials, 4 documentaries and 3 reality TV shows. Actors like Jitendra Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more will be seen on Netflix in different shows and movies.

Some of the renewed shows include Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime, Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory, and Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta's Masaba Masaba.

Also read: Tahir Raj Bhasin Gives Out A Quirky Version Of His 'tudum' Services, Hints At New Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.