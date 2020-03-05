Neena Gupta Shares Struggles Of A Single Parent; Recalls She Lost Out On 'womanly' Things

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the hardships of being a single parent. She revealed that while her love for her daughter kept her going, she had to face a lot of hardships in bringing up a child out of wedlock. She claimed that the difficult choice was not to have the baby but to stand by the decision to have one.

Recalling the reaction of the men around her, the Badhaai Ho actor said that many proposed her for marriage so that her daughter can have a name. She refused all the offers by claiming that she was capable enough to earn and look after her daughter singlehandedly. Later, the actor looked back at the time when she was struggling to raise a child as a single mother and recalled that she had no time to look after herself and had to lose out on a lot of things including the thought of having a normal family.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta, who was romantically involved with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s, got pregnant with his child. The actor, who braved to raise her daughter Masaba Gupta single-handedly, was supported by her father, R. N. Gupta, who shifted to Mumbai to help her.

Calling him her backbone, the actor revealed that her father was there for her in the most crucial phase of her life. In the interview published on the online portal, Neena Gupta also expressed gratitude towards her dad for helping her raise Masaba single-handedly.

What's next for Neena Gupta?

Neena Gupta, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, is basking in the accolades coming her way for her role in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of a gay couple, who face the wrath of the society to stay together.

Besides the recently released film, the actor also has plenty of films in her kitty. Reports have it that she will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Nikkhil Advani's untitled film Sanjay Mishra's Gwalior, among others.

