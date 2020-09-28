Bhagat Singh Jayanti: Life Of The Revolutionary Freedom Fighter; Read

Today on September 28, 2020, the entire nation is celebrating the birth of a revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The day is marked as Bhagat Singh Jayanti and is celebrated all over India to remember the legend and his sacrifices for the country. Today, India is remembering a courageous young man who shook the British rule with his strong intentions to bring reform and revolution in the country. Several political leaders, celebrities have paid their respect to Bhagat Singh. On the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birthday, here is some important information about the freedom fighter.

Bhagat Singh Birthday

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga village of Lyallpur district. Currently, it is a part of Pakistan. Bhagat Singh’s family was politically active and was an advocate of independence. His uncles Ajit Singh and Schwann Singh were also freedom fighters. The presence of such revolutionary people at home had a profound impact on Bhagat Singh. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre left a huge impact on a young Bhagat Singh. He also joined the non-violence movement of Mahatma Gandhi. He later left this movement and joined Chandrashekhar Azad in his Gadar Dal. Bhagat Singh was also involved in the Kakori Kand which had other renowned revolutionaries like Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil among others.

In 1928, Bhagat Singh along with his associate killed a British officer JP Saunders. He was helped by Chandrashekhar Azad in assassinating him. Later in 1929, Bhagat Singh threw bombs and pamphlets in the Central Assembly auditorium and also shouted slogans. Bhagat Singh and his associates, Sukhdev and Rajguru were sentenced to death in Lahore Conspiracy Case. He was hanged along with Sukhdev and Rajguru on March 23, 1931, at the age of 23. Their sacrifices for the country are still remembered. Apart from being a freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh was also a great speaker, reader, writer and journalist. His life has also inspired some movies. Here is a look at the movies on Bhagat Singh.

Movies on Bhagat Singh

Till now there have been three prominent movies on the life of Bhagat Singh. The Legend of Bhagat Singh was released in 2002 and it became a huge hit. Ajay Devgn had played the titular role of Bhagat Singh in the movie. Another movie based on Bhagat Singh released in the same year. It was titled as 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, marking the date when he was hanged. Bobby Deol had portrayed the role of Bhagat Singh. Another movie to have been based on Bhagat Singh is the 2006 release Rang De Basanti. The movie featured influences of several freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Shivram Rajguru, Bhagat Singh among others.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock