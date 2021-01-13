Bhogi Pongal 2021 Quotes, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Day

Bhogi Pongal 2021 is a four-day festival that begins with Bhogi. It is one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. The four-day-long harvest festival starts with Bhogi and is followed by Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal respectively.

People decorate their houses and get dressed in colourful clothes to worship the sun god and Lord Indra. People will also wish each other by sharing Bhogi quotes, Bhogi images, Bhogi and Pongal wishes. On the occasion of Bhogi Pongal 2021, here is a look at some Bhogi quotes, images, and wishes to share with your dear ones.

Bhogi quotes

May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Bhogi Pongal 2021.

Wishing you a Bhogi filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance.

Here's wishing you happiness, peace, joy and good luck aplenty on the auspicious day of Bhogi Pongal.

May your future be as bright as the sunshine. Wish you Happy Bhogi!

On the auspicious day of Bhogi, wish you prosperity and great success. Happy Bhogi!

Wish you Happy Bhogi Pongal! Let there be hope and happiness in your life!

It’s a day of new beginnings for everyone and new begins are full of thrills and experiences. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti from my family and me!

A new start, a new goal with happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Bhogi Pongal!

Bhogi wishes

Bhogi is an auspicious day to start anything new. Wish you success in whatever you do. Best Bhogi wishes to all!

May the sunshine bring light in your lives. Happy Bhogi to you and your family.

Celebrate Bhogi this year safely with your family. May this Bhogi bring happy times!

Let this Bhogi be the start of a year full of hope and happiness! Happy Bhogi.

May this day of Bhogi Pongal, usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm Bhogi greetings.

May you prosper this year with festive mood every day, and may this year bring lot of wealth, health and prosperity in your family.

Pongal wishes

May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal!

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

May good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends. May every dream of yours become reality.

Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

May this harvest festival reduce all your fears and failures from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Bhogi images

