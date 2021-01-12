Bhogi 2021: All About The History, Significance & celebration On This Auspicious Occasion

Bhogi 2021 falls in January every year. The date actually depends on the last day of the Tamil month of Margazhi, which usually coincides with January 13th or 14th each year. The day is also the first day of the four days Makara Sankranti festival celebrated widely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. This year, Bhogi falls on January 14th and the four-day festival will last until January 17. The celebrations start with Bhogi Festival, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and end with Kaanum Pongal. Read on to know more about Bhogi 2021, the significance of the day and its history.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2021 Date Out: 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped, IIT-KGP To Conduct Exam

Bhogi History

According to templesinindiainfo website, Bhogi festival is celebrated in huge fervour to honour Lord Indra, who is the deity of rain. Farmers pray the deity for good rain in the upcoming season to receive a good harvest later. People also worship their ploughs and other farm equipment on the day as well. People discard old and useless household items from their house and throw them in the fire created by burning wood and cow dung cakes. The custom is called 'Bhogi mantalu'. It usually symbolises with getting rid of old and negative things from your life and start fresh. People also wear new clothes on this day and chant around the holy fire. People decorated their house with marigold garlands and mango leaves whcih is believed to create positive energy in their house. People also burn agricultural waste in the bonfire. People also make offerings to the Sun god and mother Earth by offering sandalwood paste and kumkum.

ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Admit Card Download Link Out Now; Check GATE 2021 Exam Date & Shift Timings

Bhogi significance and Bhogi celebration

Bhogi is also known as Pedda Panduga in few south Indian states. The harvest festival is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. To celebrate the Bhogi festival, people wish each other a Happy Bhogi Sankranti. They draw Rangoli or Kolam designs in front of their house. People also exchange delicacies made at their homes with neighbours and families. People seek the blessings of Lord Indra for a good agricultural year ahead as well. The day coincides with Makar Sankranti which is famously known as the kite festival in north India.

ALSO READ| BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: OFSS 2nd Merit List Released Today On 'ofssbihar.in'

ALSO READ| BSEB Postpones Last Date To Download Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021