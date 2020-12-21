Last Updated:

BSNL Holidays 2021: Full List Of Commercial And Industrial Holidays In 2021

Here is a list of holidays that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited of India is going to get officially. Find out the BSNL holidays list for 2021 here.

bsnl holidays

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issues a list of holidays with dates, occasions and days. The order is issued by the main office and is followed by every branch across India. The government organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours of BSNL are from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

The given holidays below are not available in all states. Several schools, colleges and other offices also declare their holidays and make a holiday list according to the BSNL holidays list. This year, there are 21 BSNL holidays including National holidays and Festival holidays. Apart from the compulsory holidays, employees also get three optional holidays as Effective holidays. If the given holidays fall on a weekly off, they do not enjoy any substitute holiday. The higher authority officers of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on every 2nd Saturday.

What are BSNL Holidays?

BSNL holidays are holidays for industrial and commercials offices. BSNL offices include industrial, commercial and trading establishments that observe around 16 holidays every year, including three national holidays which is Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from these compulsory holidays, the remaining holidays and occasions are determined by respective Heads of Circle themselves for the next year.

BSNL Holidays list

Date Day Festivals
January 26, 2021 Tuesday

Republic Day

March 11, 2021

 Thursday

Maha Shivaratri

March 28, 2021

 Sunday Holi

April 2, 2021

 Friday Good Friday

April 8, 2021

 Thursday  Buddha Purnima

April 14, 2021

 Wednesday

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

 

April 21, 2021 

 Wednesday 

Ram Navami

May 13, 2021

 Thursday

 Idul Fitr

June 24, 2021

 Thursday 

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July 20, 2021

 Tuesday 

Bakrid / Eid al Adha

August 10, 2021

 Tuesday 

Muharram

August 15, 2021

 Sunday 

Independence Day

August 22, 2021

 Sunday

Raksha Bandhan

August 30, 2021

 Monday

Janmashtami

October 2, 2021 

 Saturday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 15, 2021 

 Friday

Vijaya Dashami

October 18, 2021 

 Monday

Eid e Milad

November 4, 2021 

 

 Thursday

Diwali

November 19, 2021 

 

 Friday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 18, 2021 

 Saturday

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

December 25, 2021 

 Saturday Christmas

