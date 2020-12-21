BSNL Holidays 2021: Full List Of Commercial And Industrial Holidays In 2021

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issues a list of holidays with dates, occasions and days. The order is issued by the main office and is followed by every branch across India. The government organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours of BSNL are from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

The given holidays below are not available in all states. Several schools, colleges and other offices also declare their holidays and make a holiday list according to the BSNL holidays list. This year, there are 21 BSNL holidays including National holidays and Festival holidays. Apart from the compulsory holidays, employees also get three optional holidays as Effective holidays. If the given holidays fall on a weekly off, they do not enjoy any substitute holiday. The higher authority officers of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on every 2nd Saturday.

What are BSNL Holidays?

BSNL holidays are holidays for industrial and commercials offices. BSNL offices include industrial, commercial and trading establishments that observe around 16 holidays every year, including three national holidays which is Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from these compulsory holidays, the remaining holidays and occasions are determined by respective Heads of Circle themselves for the next year.

BSNL Holidays list

Date Day Festivals January 26, 2021 Tuesday Republic Day March 11, 2021 Thursday Maha Shivaratri March 28, 2021 Sunday Holi April 2, 2021 Friday Good Friday April 8, 2021 Thursday Buddha Purnima April 14, 2021 Wednesday Dr Ambedkar Jayanti April 21, 2021 Wednesday Ram Navami May 13, 2021 Thursday Idul Fitr June 24, 2021 Thursday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti July 20, 2021 Tuesday Bakrid / Eid al Adha August 10, 2021 Tuesday Muharram August 15, 2021 Sunday Independence Day August 22, 2021 Sunday Raksha Bandhan August 30, 2021 Monday Janmashtami October 2, 2021 Saturday Gandhi Jayanti October 15, 2021 Friday Vijaya Dashami October 18, 2021 Monday Eid e Milad November 4, 2021 Thursday Diwali November 19, 2021 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 18, 2021 Saturday Guru Ghasidas Jayanti December 25, 2021 Saturday Christmas

