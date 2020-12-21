BSNL Holidays 2021: Full List Of Commercial And Industrial Holidays In 2021

Quick links:
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issues a list of holidays with dates, occasions and days. The order is issued by the main office and is followed by every branch across India. The government organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours of BSNL are from 9 am to 5:30 pm.
The given holidays below are not available in all states. Several schools, colleges and other offices also declare their holidays and make a holiday list according to the BSNL holidays list. This year, there are 21 BSNL holidays including National holidays and Festival holidays. Apart from the compulsory holidays, employees also get three optional holidays as Effective holidays. If the given holidays fall on a weekly off, they do not enjoy any substitute holiday. The higher authority officers of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on every 2nd Saturday.
BSNL holidays are holidays for industrial and commercials offices. BSNL offices include industrial, commercial and trading establishments that observe around 16 holidays every year, including three national holidays which is Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from these compulsory holidays, the remaining holidays and occasions are determined by respective Heads of Circle themselves for the next year.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals
|January 26, 2021
|Tuesday
|
Republic Day
|
March 11, 2021
|Thursday
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
March 28, 2021
|Sunday
|Holi
|
April 2, 2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|
April 8, 2021
|Thursday
|Buddha Purnima
|
April 14, 2021
|Wednesday
|
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 21, 2021
|Wednesday
|
Ram Navami
|
May 13, 2021
|Thursday
|
Idul Fitr
|
June 24, 2021
|Thursday
|
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|
July 20, 2021
|Tuesday
|
Bakrid / Eid al Adha
|
August 10, 2021
|Tuesday
|
Muharram
|
August 15, 2021
|Sunday
|
Independence Day
|
August 22, 2021
|Sunday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 30, 2021
|Monday
|
Janmashtami
|
October 2, 2021
|Saturday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 15, 2021
|Friday
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
October 18, 2021
|Monday
|
Eid e Milad
|
November 4, 2021
|Thursday
|
Diwali
|
November 19, 2021
|Friday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
December 18, 2021
|Saturday
|
Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|
December 25, 2021
|Saturday
|Christmas
