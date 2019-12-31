Dry Days In Delhi 2020: List Of No-alcohol Days In The Capital City In 2020

Dry days can turn into a big party spoiler alert. Dry days in metropolitan cities can be a big deal as the lifestyle in these cities comprises of hectic schedules and chilled out weekends. Here, alcohol consumption is said to be more as compared to that of other cities. Delhi is one of the party capitals of India and dry days in Delhi can spoil many plans. Therefore, it is better to have knowledge about the dry days in Delhi in 2020 so that you have amazing parties throughout the year.
A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year when the sales of alcohol are banned. This includes every club and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. These days can be any Government holiday or state-level holidays due to elections, etc.
Also Read| Delhi street food: Some must-try, delicious street food items in the Capital city
|Date
|Day
|Festival
|January 15, 2020
|Wednesday
|Makar Sankranti
|January 26, 2020
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|February 21, 2020
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri
|March 10, 2020
|Tuesday
|Holi
|April 2, 2020
|Thursday
|Ram Navmi
|April 6, 2020
|Monday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10, 2020
|Friday
|Good Friday
|May 1, 2020
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 7, 2020
|Thursday
|Buddha Purnima
|May 24, 2020
|Sunday
|Eid Ul-Fitr
|July 31, 2020
|Friday
|Bakra Eid
|August 11, 2020
|Tuesday
|Janamashtmi
|August 15, 2020
|Saturday
|Independence Day
|August 30, 2020
|Sunday
|Muharram
|October 2, 2020
|Friday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 25, 2020
|Sunday
|Vijay Dashmi
|October 30, 2020
|Friday
|Eid-e-Milad
|November 14, 2020
|Saturday
|Diwali
|November 30, 2020
|Monday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|December 25, 2020
|Friday
|Christmas
Also Read| Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) remains severe on New Year's Eve
Also Read| Lok Sabha polls: 'Dry Days' announced for 48 hours in Delhi
Also Read| Dry Days in Maharashtra in 2020: Check the complete list here