Dry Days In Delhi 2020: List Of No-alcohol Days In The Capital City In 2020

Dry days can turn into a big party spoiler alert. Dry days in metropolitan cities can be a big deal as the lifestyle in these cities comprises of hectic schedules and chilled out weekends. Here, alcohol consumption is said to be more as compared to that of other cities. Delhi is one of the party capitals of India and dry days in Delhi can spoil many plans. Therefore, it is better to have knowledge about the dry days in Delhi in 2020 so that you have amazing parties throughout the year.

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year when the sales of alcohol are banned. This includes every club and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. These days can be any Government holiday or state-level holidays due to elections, etc.

List of dry days in Delhi in 2020

Date Day Festival January 15, 2020 Wednesday Makar Sankranti January 26, 2020 Sunday Republic Day February 21, 2020 Friday Maha Shivratri March 10, 2020 Tuesday Holi April 2, 2020 Thursday Ram Navmi April 6, 2020 Monday Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2020 Friday Good Friday May 1, 2020 Friday Maharashtra Day May 7, 2020 Thursday Buddha Purnima May 24, 2020 Sunday Eid Ul-Fitr July 31, 2020 Friday Bakra Eid August 11, 2020 Tuesday Janamashtmi August 15, 2020 Saturday Independence Day August 30, 2020 Sunday Muharram October 2, 2020 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 25, 2020 Sunday Vijay Dashmi October 30, 2020 Friday Eid-e-Milad November 14, 2020 Saturday Diwali November 30, 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25, 2020 Friday Christmas

Basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age of drinking alcohol in Delhi is 25 years.

Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. It is counted as a criminal offence.

Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.

