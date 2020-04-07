All You Need To Know About The Significance Of Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima is celebrated every year as it marks the exalted position of the sun in the Aries sign and the alignment of the moon with the Chaitra star in the constellation of Libra. Also popularly known as Chaitra Full Moon, Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on April 8 this year along with Hanuman Jayanti. On the day of Chaitra Purnima, the high position of Sun in Aries empowers all the devotees to contemplate on making the right choices with respect to their future. Read to know more about the significance of Chaitra Purnima in detail.

Significance of Chaitra Purnima, aka Chaitra Full Moon

Chaitra Purnima is believed to be sacred for Chitragupta, known as the keeper of deeds. According to Hindu beliefs, Chitragupta, the younger brother of Lord Yama, was created by Lord Brahma. He is known for keeping a record of everyone's good and bad deeds and handing them over to his elder brother Lord Yama. Therefore, Chaitra Purnima is considered auspicious to seek blessings from Chitragupta. Devotees worship him on this day to eliminate their negative deeds or sins.

In addition to keeping a track of everyone's good and bad deeds, Chitragupta also keeps a count of the number of births and deaths in a year. It is believed that after one's death, they are rewarded or punished based on Chitragupta's account. This year, Chaitra Purnima coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, which makes it more auspicious for all the Hindus across the country.

There is only one Chitragupta temple in the entire country, which is situated in Kanchipuram, South India. According to the ancestral beliefs, anyone who does not strike a balance between their good deeds (karma) and bad deeds have to attain rebirth in the form of any living thing to complete their life cycle. A lot of people celebrate this day by keeping a fast and offering food to the poor and needy.

