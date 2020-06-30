CA Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends On Social Media; Check Out

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which is the second largest professional body for finance and accounts in the world, was founded on July 1, 1949. The day is celebrated to commemorate the finding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India. Every year on July 1, CA Day is celebrated to honour the services provided by a Chartered Accountant and here is a collection of wishes, messages and quotes you can share with your CA friends on this day.

Also Read | Paoli Dam On Her Character In 'Bulbbul': 'Binodini Is A Bud Who Never Got To Bloom'

It is easy to get into CA but it is extremely difficult to pass the exams and qualify as CA. Best wishes on CA Day to all the Chartered Accountants.

Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, create opportunities to grow. It is truly an honour to be a CA because you are in some way contributing to strengthening the economy of your country. Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs.

On the occasion of CA Day, I am sending you best wishes to the hard-working, inspiring Chartered Accountants who make every penny count. Let us celebrate CA Day with great enthusiasm because y'all are the second largest professional institution of finance and accounts. Congratulations to all the CAs who have contributed towards the betterment of the society.

Also Read | China's Government Issues First Response After India Bans 59 Apps; 'strongly Concerned'

The economy may look tricky to the common man but for a CA, it is a simple mathematical equation. Hence, on CA Day, let us honour all the Chartered Accountants who put their heart, soul and sweat into their studies to become helping hand to improve the country's economy. Cheers to CAs and best wishes on CA Day.

It is not a hidden secret that becoming a CA takes more than perseverance and passion. Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants and are serving the nation with their relentless thrust.

Constant hard work, focus, commitment and dedication are the ingredients that go into making a Chartered Accountant. Here are my heartfelt wishes to you on the occasion of the CA day.

It is a day of pride for every Chartered Accountant, It is the day of joy and celebration for every CA in the country. Happy CA Day to all the CAs.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya' And 'Kundali Bhagya' New Episodes To Go On Air From This Date

All about- ICAI

Set up by an Act of Parliament, ICAI has a very strict code of ethics and is often referred with a symbol of a mythical eagle. The motto of the institution is a quote from the Sanskrit verse which reads, “Ya Esha supteshu jagriti”, which translates as “the one who is awake in those that sleep”. The affairs of the ICAI are managed by a Council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act and the Chartered Accountants Regulations Act. The Council constitutes 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and the remaining 8 are nominated by the Central Government, which represents the Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.

Also Read | Paoli Dam On Her Character In 'Bulbbul': 'Binodini Is A Bud Who Never Got To Bloom'