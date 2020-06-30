CA Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends On Social Media; Check Out

Quick links:
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which is the second largest professional body for finance and accounts in the world, was founded on July 1, 1949. The day is celebrated to commemorate the finding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India. Every year on July 1, CA Day is celebrated to honour the services provided by a Chartered Accountant and here is a collection of wishes, messages and quotes you can share with your CA friends on this day.
Set up by an Act of Parliament, ICAI has a very strict code of ethics and is often referred with a symbol of a mythical eagle. The motto of the institution is a quote from the Sanskrit verse which reads, “Ya Esha supteshu jagriti”, which translates as “the one who is awake in those that sleep”. The affairs of the ICAI are managed by a Council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act and the Chartered Accountants Regulations Act. The Council constitutes 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and the remaining 8 are nominated by the Central Government, which represents the Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.
