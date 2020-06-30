'Kumkum Bhagya' And 'Kundali Bhagya' New Episodes To Go On Air From This Date

In March of 2020, India was put under a nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. However, after unlock phase one was announced recently, several TV show producers took permission from the concerned governments and began shooting for the shows under the new guidelines set by the government. Many fans are missing their favourite shows but fans need not worry as several shows will start to re-air new episodes soon. Reports suggest that TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua will be back on air soon.



Read Also | Sriti Jha And Shabbir Ahluwalia Resume Shooting For 'Kumkum Bhagya', See BTS Pics

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya to return with new episodes

It was reported that shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua will go on air with fresh episodes from July 13, 2020 onwards. The shooting has begun already.

Read Also | 'Kundali Bhagya' And 'Kumkum Bhagya' To Shoot Special Promo For Comeback Announcement?

Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, talked to an entertainment post and revealed how the show will be taking a turn. She expressed that the story of Prachi and Ranbir will see a major turning point. She added how their silence will lead to the separation of the duo.

Read Also | Sriti Jha Shoots 'Kumkum Bhagya' Promo All By Herself At Home With Hair-makeup, Read Here

Reem Shaikh, who essays the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, also shared a few details about the show. She said to a media portal that Kalyani and Malhar's life has come to a new turn of events. She added that both of them are in love but cannot see eye to eye in their parental approach. She then also expressed how both of them are parents and are looking for bone marrow for their kid, Shlok. She mentioned that both the parents have a different approach to get the marrow and both will be getting it with a lot of difficulties.

Read Also | Shikha Singh Opens Up About Experiencing Motherhood; Talks About 'Kumkum Bhagya'

The new episodes of Kundali Bhagya will also be unraveling a lot of new things that will make fans think about the fate of Preeta's love for Karan expressed actor Shraddha Arya, who is seen as Preeta in the show. She expressed that Preeta is not sure if or not she should love Karna or no. She then added on how in the upcoming episodes Preeta will be more determined and she will be open Karan's eyes to the conspiracies plotted against him and their relationship.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.