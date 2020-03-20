Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Here Is A Complete List Of The Auspicious Days

Navratri is one of the most important festivals for Hindus all over the world. The word, ‘Navratri’ literally translates to nine nights. During this time, Hindus all over the world get together to worship the nine forms of Hindu goddess Durga. Each form of the goddess is celebrated every night through prayers and singing.

However, in the Hindu calendar, there is more than one Navratri followed across the year. The Sharada Navaratri that falls between September and October is the most widely celebrated Navratri. However, the Chaitra Navratri is second in line according to the significance and importance it has to people. Read on to know more about Navratri 2020:

When is Chaitra Navratri this year?

The Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navaratri among many people. The festival falls between March and April every year. However, this year the Chaitra Navratri will be starting from March 25, 2020. This year, the festival will be celebrated for nine whole nights by devotees across the world.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 dates and their importance:

March 25, 2020: Shailputri Puja

March 26, 2020: Brahmacharini Puja

March 27, 2020; Chandraghanta Puja

March 28, 2020: Kushmanda Puja

March 29, 2020: Skandamata Puja

March 30, 2020: Katyayani Puja

March 31, 2020: Kalaratri Puja

April 1, 2020: Mahagauri Puja

April 2, 2020: Rama Navami

April 3, 2020: Navratri Parana

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2020:

The Chaitra Navratri is of great significance and religious importance to devotees. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped as people pray for wealth and success in their lives. Chaitra Navratri also marks the start of the Hindu New Year. According to Hindu mythology, it is the day that the world came into existence. The last day of Chaitra Navratri is also known as Navami which devotees believe is the day that Lord Shri Ram was born.

