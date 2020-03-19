The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Why Is International Happiness Day Celebrated?

Festivals

Why is International Happiness Day celebrated? and what is the UN secretariat's Ten Steps to Global Happiness challenge. Read to know more about it in detail

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
why is international happiness day celebrated

Every year, March 20 is celebrated as International Happiness Day/ International Day of Happiness worldwide. The sole aim of celebrating this day is to inspire and advance the global happiness movement. Read to know more about the importance and reason why International Happiness Day is celebrated.

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, March 19: National And International Questions

Why is International Happiness Day / International Day of Happiness celebrated?

International Happiness Day was originally founded and conceptualised by the CEO of the United Nations New World Order project, Jayme Illien in 2006. The main idea behind celebrating this day is to establish happiness as a fundamental human right among the masses. It was one of the goals of the United Nations to celebrate the happiness, freedom, and well-being the mankind on earth.

The first-ever International Happiness Day was celebrated in 2013 and has been celebrated every year ever since then. The American singer Pharrell Williams has been heavily promoting the event in the past. The theme for this year's International Happiness Day campaign is ‘Happiness For All, Together'.

Also Read | GK Questions March 19, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Check out Twitterati's excitement on celebrating International Happiness Day

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

To celebrate International Happiness Day, UN secretariat is propagating the 'Ten Steps to Global Happiness' challenge that comprises:

  • Step 1: Tell Everyone

  • Step 2: Do What Makes You Happy

  • Step 3: Give and Spread Happiness To Others

  • Step 4: Celebrate a Happiness Month Event

  • Step 5: Share happiness on social media

  • Step 6: Promote the UN 'Happiness Resolutions'

  • Step 7: Read and Share the World Happiness Reports

  • Step 8: Advance the UN's Global Goals

  • Step 9: Become a Global Partner & Ambassador

  • Step 10: Adopt and Spread 'Happytalism'

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, March 16: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI