Why Is International Happiness Day Celebrated?

Every year, March 20 is celebrated as International Happiness Day/ International Day of Happiness worldwide. The sole aim of celebrating this day is to inspire and advance the global happiness movement. Read to know more about the importance and reason why International Happiness Day is celebrated.

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, March 19: National And International Questions

Why is International Happiness Day / International Day of Happiness celebrated?

International Happiness Day was originally founded and conceptualised by the CEO of the United Nations New World Order project, Jayme Illien in 2006. The main idea behind celebrating this day is to establish happiness as a fundamental human right among the masses. It was one of the goals of the United Nations to celebrate the happiness, freedom, and well-being the mankind on earth.

The first-ever International Happiness Day was celebrated in 2013 and has been celebrated every year ever since then. The American singer Pharrell Williams has been heavily promoting the event in the past. The theme for this year's International Happiness Day campaign is ‘Happiness For All, Together'.

Also Read | GK Questions March 19, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Check out Twitterati's excitement on celebrating International Happiness Day

You may not feel much like smiling at the moment but it's #InternationalDayofHappiness tomorrow so we thought we'd share one of our classes of happy children with you :) pic.twitter.com/VdPtmxFFNZ — EdUKaid (@EdUKaid) March 19, 2020

As tomorrow is #InternationalDayofHappiness we are asking children to celebrate our very own Happy Wacky Day! Brighten up your uniform with colourful socks, hair accessories and anything else! — St Anthony's Catholic Primary School & Nursery (@stanthonyslough) March 19, 2020

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

To celebrate International Happiness Day, UN secretariat is propagating the 'Ten Steps to Global Happiness' challenge that comprises:

Step 1: Tell Everyone

Step 2: Do What Makes You Happy

Step 3: Give and Spread Happiness To Others

Step 4: Celebrate a Happiness Month Event

Step 5: Share happiness on social media

Step 6: Promote the UN 'Happiness Resolutions'

Step 7: Read and Share the World Happiness Reports

Step 8: Advance the UN's Global Goals

Step 9: Become a Global Partner & Ambassador

Step 10: Adopt and Spread 'Happytalism'

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020, March 16: National And International Questions