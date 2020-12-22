Last Updated:

Chaturthi 2021: Here's A List Of All Vinayaka & Sankashti Chatruthi Which Fall Every Month

Chaturthi falls once every month according to the phases of the moon. Here's a list of Sankashti, Vinayaka Chaturthi dates for every month in 2021.

Vaishnavi Navalka
Hindu God Ganesh is popularly known as Ganpati but he has various names like Heramba, Ekdanta, Ganpati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated across Maharashtra, Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi falls once every month. This Hindu festival is observed every month on the Fourth day of the waning phase of the moon. A lunar month in the Hindu Panchang shows two Chaturthi Tithis.

Sankashti Chaturthi falls after Puranmasi or the full moon day during the Krishna Paksha. The Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. Sankashti Chaturthi has celebrated in the Northern as well as the Southern States of India. Hindu devotees worship the Ganpati idol and also observe a fast on this day. It is believed that devotees overcome their obstacles by observing a fast on this day. 

Chaturthi dates 2021

Date Day  Chaturthi Timings
January 2, 2021 Saturday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 09:09 AM, Jan 02

Ends - 08:22 AM, Jan 03

January 31, 2021

 Sunday Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 08:24 PM, Jan 31

Ends - 06:24 PM, Feb 01

March 2, 2021

 Tuesday Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 05:46 AM, Mar 02

Ends - 02:59 AM, Mar 03

March 31, 2021

 Wednesday Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 02:06 PM, Mar 31

Ends - 10:59 AM, Apr 01

April 30, 2021

 Friday Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 10:09 PM, Apr 29

Ends - 07:09 PM, Apr 30

May 29, 2021

 Saturday Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 06:33 AM, May 29

Ends - 04:03 AM, May 30

June 27, 2021

 Sunday Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 03:54 PM, Jun 27

Ends - 02:16 PM, Jun 28

July 27, 2021

 Tuesday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 02:54 AM, Jul 27

Ends - 02:28 AM, Jul 28

August 25, 2021

 Wednesday Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 04:18 PM, Aug 25

Ends - 05:13 PM, Aug 26

September 24, 2021

 Friday Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 08:29 AM, Sep 24

Ends - 10:36 AM, Sep 25

October 24, 2021

 Sunday Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 03:01 AM, Oct 24

Ends - 05:43 AM, Oct 25

November 23, 2021

 Tuesday Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 10:26 PM, Nov 22

Ends - 12:55 AM, Nov 24

December 22, 2021

 Wednesday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi

Begins - 04:52 PM, Dec 22

Ends - 06:27 PM, Dec 23

Disclaimer: The information provided above has been sourced from various websites including DrikPanchang

