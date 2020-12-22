Chaturthi 2021: Here's A List Of All Vinayaka & Sankashti Chatruthi Which Fall Every Month

Quick links:
Hindu God Ganesh is popularly known as Ganpati but he has various names like Heramba, Ekdanta, Ganpati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated across Maharashtra, Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi falls once every month. This Hindu festival is observed every month on the Fourth day of the waning phase of the moon. A lunar month in the Hindu Panchang shows two Chaturthi Tithis.
Sankashti Chaturthi falls after Puranmasi or the full moon day during the Krishna Paksha. The Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. Sankashti Chaturthi has celebrated in the Northern as well as the Southern States of India. Hindu devotees worship the Ganpati idol and also observe a fast on this day. It is believed that devotees overcome their obstacles by observing a fast on this day.
|Date
|Day
|Chaturthi
|Timings
|January 2, 2021
|Saturday
|Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 09:09 AM, Jan 02
Ends - 08:22 AM, Jan 03
|
January 31, 2021
|Sunday
|Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 08:24 PM, Jan 31
Ends - 06:24 PM, Feb 01
|
March 2, 2021
|Tuesday
|Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 05:46 AM, Mar 02
Ends - 02:59 AM, Mar 03
|
March 31, 2021
|Wednesday
|Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 02:06 PM, Mar 31
Ends - 10:59 AM, Apr 01
|
April 30, 2021
|Friday
|Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 10:09 PM, Apr 29
Ends - 07:09 PM, Apr 30
|
May 29, 2021
|Saturday
|Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 06:33 AM, May 29
Ends - 04:03 AM, May 30
|
June 27, 2021
|Sunday
|Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 03:54 PM, Jun 27
Ends - 02:16 PM, Jun 28
|
July 27, 2021
|Tuesday
|Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 02:54 AM, Jul 27
Ends - 02:28 AM, Jul 28
|
August 25, 2021
|Wednesday
|Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 04:18 PM, Aug 25
Ends - 05:13 PM, Aug 26
|
September 24, 2021
|Friday
|Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 08:29 AM, Sep 24
Ends - 10:36 AM, Sep 25
|
October 24, 2021
|Sunday
|Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 03:01 AM, Oct 24
Ends - 05:43 AM, Oct 25
|
November 23, 2021
|Tuesday
|Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 10:26 PM, Nov 22
Ends - 12:55 AM, Nov 24
|
December 22, 2021
|Wednesday
|Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi
|
Begins - 04:52 PM, Dec 22
Ends - 06:27 PM, Dec 23
Disclaimer: The information provided above has been sourced from various websites including DrikPanchang