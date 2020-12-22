Chaturthi 2021: Here's A List Of All Vinayaka & Sankashti Chatruthi Which Fall Every Month

Hindu God Ganesh is popularly known as Ganpati but he has various names like Heramba, Ekdanta, Ganpati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated across Maharashtra, Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi falls once every month. This Hindu festival is observed every month on the Fourth day of the waning phase of the moon. A lunar month in the Hindu Panchang shows two Chaturthi Tithis.

Also Read: Owner Of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Opens New Restaurant In Delhi, Netizens React

Sankashti Chaturthi falls after Puranmasi or the full moon day during the Krishna Paksha. The Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. Sankashti Chaturthi has celebrated in the Northern as well as the Southern States of India. Hindu devotees worship the Ganpati idol and also observe a fast on this day. It is believed that devotees overcome their obstacles by observing a fast on this day.

Also Read: Christmas Day 2020: 10 Books Perfect For A Christmas Day Read

Chaturthi dates 2021

Date Day Chaturthi Timings January 2, 2021 Saturday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:09 AM, Jan 02 Ends - 08:22 AM, Jan 03 January 31, 2021 Sunday Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 08:24 PM, Jan 31 Ends - 06:24 PM, Feb 01 March 2, 2021 Tuesday Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 05:46 AM, Mar 02 Ends - 02:59 AM, Mar 03 March 31, 2021 Wednesday Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 02:06 PM, Mar 31 Ends - 10:59 AM, Apr 01 April 30, 2021 Friday Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 10:09 PM, Apr 29 Ends - 07:09 PM, Apr 30 May 29, 2021 Saturday Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:33 AM, May 29 Ends - 04:03 AM, May 30 June 27, 2021 Sunday Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 03:54 PM, Jun 27 Ends - 02:16 PM, Jun 28 July 27, 2021 Tuesday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 02:54 AM, Jul 27 Ends - 02:28 AM, Jul 28 August 25, 2021 Wednesday Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 04:18 PM, Aug 25 Ends - 05:13 PM, Aug 26 September 24, 2021 Friday Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 08:29 AM, Sep 24 Ends - 10:36 AM, Sep 25 October 24, 2021 Sunday Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 03:01 AM, Oct 24 Ends - 05:43 AM, Oct 25 November 23, 2021 Tuesday Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 10:26 PM, Nov 22 Ends - 12:55 AM, Nov 24 December 22, 2021 Wednesday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 04:52 PM, Dec 22 Ends - 06:27 PM, Dec 23

Also Read: Bank Holidays In January 2021: Check The Full List Of Holidays In The Coming Month

Also Read: Christmas Day 2020 Decor: From Krystal's 'Oh Deer It's Xmas' To Erica's 'Half Way There'

Disclaimer: The information provided above has been sourced from various websites including DrikPanchang