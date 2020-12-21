Christmas Day 2020 Decor: From Krystal's 'Oh Deer It's Xmas' To Erica's 'Half Way There'

Christmas Day 2020 will soon be arriving and many have started with the Christmas decorations. The television celebrities too have begun their Christmas festivities and have started to give some major Christmas Décor goals. Here are a few Christmas Décor ideas that you can take inspiration from for Christmas Day 2020.

Christmas Decor inspirations from celebrities

Erica Fernandes

Actor Erica Fernandes has gotten herself into the Christmas spirit along with her furry pet. The actor's Christmas Décor ideas according to the pic she uploaded to Instagram was vibrant and minimalistic. The actor can be seen posing beside a well-decorated Christmas tree covered in red and gold decorations. A cute stuffed Santa Claus was seated on the left side of the tree and Erica’s furry friend Champ was seated with her on the right side of the tree. The two were clicked candidly as Erica was putting on a Christmas decoration on the tree for its final touch. Behind her stood a door with amazing decoration covered in snow which gave quite a winter paradise vibe.

Krystle D'souza

Krystle D'souza took to Instagram to post an amazing video where she can be seen decorating her Christmas tree. She showcased a step by step guide to how she decorated her tree. She began by placing cotton and then cuts to put up the other decorations like stars and several other elements. As the video time-lapses forward, Krystle can be seen getting right into the Christmas vibe as she dances around the Christmas tree right before setting up the final golden star. Her cute placard too was one of the major attractions from her Christmas décor.

Nisha Ramwal

Actor Nisha Ramwal has been enjoying the Christmas season since a week. The actor does not fail to post pictures from her Christmas décor and flaunt her amazing setup. Nisha has filled her Instagram feed completely with Christmas vibes and thus fans have been enjoying her posts. In some posts, she can be seen playing with stuffed toys and in another, she can be seen posing beside her well-decorated tree. The actor also sported matching winter wear with her son that looked adorable.

