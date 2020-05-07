World Red Cross Day Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward To Wish Your Loved-ones

Quick links:
World Red Cross day is celebrated on May 8 each year and is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. World Red Cross day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, as he is the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. World Red Cross Day is celebrated to honour the selfless work of the millions of volunteers towards humanity. Here are some quotes inspired by the World Red Cross Day.
Not all heroes wear capes.#worldredcrossday pic.twitter.com/PVYQU88qlF— H u b N (@HubNspace) May 6, 2020
The Board & Snr. management concludes provincial tour and set to visit the GRCS front-liners in the coming days within KMC— The Gambia Red Cross (@GambiaRedCross) May 4, 2020
Meanwhile lets applaud the efforts of our exceptional volunteers. #WorldRedCrossDay is here and there’s no better time to recognize their work. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/o2EVmCffoy