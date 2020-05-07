World Red Cross Day Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward To Wish Your Loved-ones

World Red Cross day is celebrated on May 8 each year and is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. World Red Cross day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, as he is the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. World Red Cross Day is celebrated to honour the selfless work of the millions of volunteers towards humanity. Here are some quotes inspired by the World Red Cross Day.

Not all heroes wear capes.#worldredcrossday pic.twitter.com/PVYQU88qlF — H u b N (@HubNspace) May 6, 2020

World Red Cross Day quotes

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let us join hands to make everyone in this world healthier and happier. Happy World Red Cross Day!

There is not just one day when we need to offer our medical services to people around us but we have that duty on us to do it every day. Wishing you Happy World Red Cross Day.

It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution towards the Red Cross. Best wishes on World Red Cross Day.

As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve the society. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day!!!

World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do out a little bit for the society….. Happy Red Crescent Day!

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

With each helping hand, we can bring a big change in the lives of people around us. Happy World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day encourages all of us to do our little bit to the society as a responsible part of it. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day.

There is only one way to celebrate World Red Cross Day and that is by working together to make our society a healthier one. Happy Red Crescent Day.

Now where’s the need of speech and screed To better our behaving? A simpler plan for saving man

