US National Children's Day 2020: MCU Movies/shows That Are Perfect For Kids To Watch

People in the United States celebrate National Children’s Day on the second Sunday in June. This year, they will observe the day on June 14, 2020. National Children’s Day honours the kids in everyone’s lives. So, in order to celebrate this day, we have mentioned some of the best Marvel movies and shows for children. Marvel has a collection of shows and movies for all age groups. Its various projects have gained immense popularity these days. Take a look at some of them which kids can enjoy.

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel is a single episode crossover that takes place in Episode 13 of Season 4 of the popular Disney series Phineas and Ferb. The show features the entire Marvel crew seeking help from Phineas and Ferb when they lose their superpowers. Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel showcases the Hulk, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Iron Man, and other Avengers characters that children love. Moreover, it also features Stan Lee’s cameo appearance.

Everyone enjoyed the show when it aired on August 16, 2013. Furthermore, it garnered 8.3 ratings on IMDb. The show’s episode is considered below PG-13. People can watch Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse is the perfect superhero animated movie for elementary school children. The movie’s storyline is quite fascinating as it features five different realities in five alternate universes, which is also known as the Spider-Verse. Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse follows the superheroes, who have to join together to protect the New York city against Kingpin. Filled with action, humour and an engaging plot, the movie promises to engage the viewers and keep them glued to the screens.

Helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Spider-Man. It also features the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, among others. The superhero flick is rated PG-13.

Marvel’s Rocket and Groot

Rocket and Groot is based on the Marvel Comics’ characters Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The Disney original series features popular characters from the Guardian of the Galaxy series. It premiered in 2017 with 12 episodes. The television show took place before Rocket and Groot became a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Each episode of the series is just two minutes long and can be finished in a single sitting. It is ranked below PG-13.

