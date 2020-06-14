National Children's Day Quotes To Help Celebrate The Future Generation

National Children's Day is celebrated all around the world. Not only does it promote protecting the rights of children but also teaches people togetherness. Children are a society's future and how they are raised determine a country's forthcoming.

In the United States, the first Children's Day was celebrated in 1856 when Rev. Charles H. Leonard set aside a Sunday for the celebration of children. From then on, the dates kept shifting around. Many presidents like Bill Clinton and George W. Bush decided dates for this special holiday. It was then decided that the 2nd Sunday of every June would be Children's Day and this year it is June 14.

Here are some quotes for National Children's Day 2020:

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men." -Frederick Douglass "Children find everything in nothing; men find nothing in everything." - Giacomo Leopardi "Better to be driven out from among men than to be disliked of children." - Richard H. Dana "We must teach our children to dream with their eyes open." - Harry Edwards

"So long as little children are allowed to suffer, there is no true love in this world." - Isadora Duncan "Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility". - Kate Douglas Wiggin "A child is a curly dimpled lunatic." -Ralph Waldo Emerson "A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." - Victor Hugo “What is a home without children? Quiet.” – Henny Youngman “We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” – Stacia Tauscher “You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have for instance.” – Franklin P. Jones “Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it.” – Harold S. Hulbert “Children are the hands by which we take hold of the heaven” – Henry Ward Beecher

“No one has yet fully realized the wealth of sympathy, kindness, and generosity hidden in the soul of a child. The effort of every true education should be to unlock that treasure.” – Emma Goldman Read “Parents are usually more careful to bestow knowledge on their children rather than virtue, the art of speaking well rather than doing well; but their manners should be of the greatest concern.” – R. Buckminster Fuller “Listen to the desires of your children. Encourage them and then give them the autonomy to make their own decision." – Denis Waitley “Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up” – Pablo Picasso “Bitter are the tears of a child: Sweeten them. Deep are the thoughts of a child: Quiet them. Sharp is the grief of a child: Take it from him. Soft is the heart of a child: Do not harden it.” – Pamela Glenconner

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock