Christmas 2019: How To Send Popular 'Merry Christmas' Stickers On WhatsApp

The spirit of Christmas surpasses boundaries everywhere. There are many times that one is unable to participate in the joyous activities with all their friends. In these situations, sending a message and a few stickers can be a great way to express one’s gratitude and joy. Keeping this in mind, WhatsApp has launched a new option that allows users to send Christmas related stickers to their contacts. The steps to do this are easy and straightforward and can be completed in a matter of moments. It is an innovative and fun idea, as well as a significant shift from the usual emojis and GIFs that can be sent on this messaging platform.

Here is how one can send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp.

How to Wish Someone with Merry Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp?

Here’s what you need:

A smartphone- either Android or an iPhone

The latest version of WhatsApp, or any version after WhatsApp 7.0

Connection to the internet

Method:

Step 1:

One must first download the latest version of WhatsApp on their phone, or upgrade to the latest version if they already have it.

Step 2:

Then, WhatsApp must be opened on the phone, and the person to whom the sticker is to be sent must be chosen.

Step 3:

The emoji icon, that is on the left-hand corner of the message box, should be chosen next.

Step 4:

Out of the three options available at the bottom of the message box- emoji, GIF, and sticker, the sticker option must be chosen.

Step 5:

When the new box opens, one can see the + icon on the right-hand side of the message box. This icon allows the user to download and use more sticker packages along with the one that is already available to them. That needs to be clicked.

Step 6:

Next, another box will open up with different packages of stickers, including one that is meant specifically for Christmas. Downloading that package will give one access to various kinds of Christmas stickers to send to their loved ones.

Step 7:

Once the download is complete, one can go back to the sticker’s option. A new icon that is specifically Christmas related will appear. Clicking on that will allow one to send the desired sticker to the selected contact.

With these few easy and simple steps, one can easily send beautiful Christmas stickers on WhatsApp. Also, the most recent version of the app allows users to create personalised stickers as well. This means that users are provided with the option of creating their own customised stickers, and can even change their selfies into a sticker format to send to friends and family.

