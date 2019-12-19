4 Simple DIY Christmas Card Ideas For Kids That You Must Check Out

One of the best Christmas traditions is sending Christmas cards to your friends and family. To make the process easy, what we all prefer is buying the Christmas cards. But if you are a person who loves craft and want to create Christmas DIY cards, then there is some good news for you. Here are some of the best Christmas DIY cards that are perfect for you to try this holiday season.

Making Christmas cards with printed tapes

Making any type of card using a tape is very easy, especially for kids. To make one of these Christmas DIY cards, choose any type of colour for your tape. Now cut the tape into different sizes from 5cm to 1cm. Now paste the tapes of different sizes horizontally in descending order. On top of the Christmas tree, you can draw a star and the draw a planter at the bottom of the Christmas tree. One of the best Christmas DIY cards is ready.

Triangle tree card

If you want your card to more bright and colourful, then you can try for one of these Christmas DIY cards. Take some sparkle sheets of different colours you prefer and cut out an obtuse triangle from each colourful sheet. Paste the triangles on the front side of your Christmas cards the way you like. You can paste some stars on the top that will enhance the look your Christmas cards.

Easy Cut and Paste card

If you are running short of time to make a card, then you can try for this Christmas card. Because it is the festive season, all your magazines, newspapers, and shopping bags are full of Christmas prints. You can cut out these beautiful prints and paste it on sheets and that will make for a beautiful Christmas card.

Easy fan card

If you are very well versed with making fans out of paper then you should try making this Christmas card. Take 4-5 sheets of different colours and as you cut the printed tapes, you need to cut sheets in the same manner. You can keep the width same throughout; for example, 1.5 cm. Now fold all the strips that you have cut just like a fan and paste the sheets in ascending order from the top.

