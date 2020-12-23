'Pigeon Lady' From 'Home Alone 2' Brenda Fricker Sheds Light On Christmas Plans

Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning artist who is also known as the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2, has opened up about her Christmas celebration plans. In an interview with Ray D'Arcy on the host's talk show, the 75-year-old actor spoke up about what it is like to spend the holidays in solitude. In an article on People.com, the actor was quoted saying that it is usually very dark for her around the final few weeks of every year as her only companion during such times is her dog.

Also Read: Where Was 'Home Alone' Filmed? See The Major Shooting Locations Of The Hit Film

What did Brenda Fricker exactly say?

As per the very same article, Brenda Fricker was quoted saying that she would not be speaking the truth if she said that her upcoming Christmas is going to be a happy one or the overall tone of her previous Christmases has been that of joy & laughter for that matter. The actor who played the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 was quoted saying that her Christmases are usually spent in solitude and in front of her television. Fricker was also quoted saying that during such times, she likes to pull the curtains of her house down and switch off her phone. Accompanying her through it all is her dog.

Also Read: 'Schitt's Creek' Star Catherine O'Hara's Involvement In 'Home Alone 2' Astonishes Fans

While on the subject of spending the holidays alone, the actor said that she even passes her New Years' Eve in a similar fashion, as there's nobody to smile at or hug around her. In response, Ray, as per the very same article on People, was quoted pointing out the irony that she will be by herself while families all over the world will be seeing her essay the reclusive Pigeon Lady in Home Alone with their friends and family. In response, Fricker was quoted saying that even back then, the pigeon lady was all alone.

Also Read: Schitt's Creek Star Catherine O'Hara Recreates Iconic Fainting Scene From Home Alone 2

Brenda Fricker's Net Worth:

As per an article on IdolNetWorth. com, Brenda Fricker's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around 11 million dollars. Since Home Alone 2, the actor has been a part of multiple projects. The films that followed the Macauly Culkin-starrer were the likes of Angels In The Outfield, A Time To Kill & the Mike Myers-starrer So I Married An Axe Murderer.

Also Read: 'Home Alone' Director Chris Columbus Explains His Issues With The Reboots



DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.