Christmas Cards That You Can Craft For Personalised Festive Greetings

Christmas cards have been around forever, and they make for the perfect way to send warm and heartfelt greetings to friends as well as family members for the holiday season. In the age of technology, while the convenient option of sending wishes over the phone is being frequently used, one can still stand out by sending a personalised Christmas card to their dear ones. Instead of opting for the traditional Christmas card, one can opt for designs that are a little more creative and unconventional, but still quite easy to make. Here are four beautiful designs for Christmas cards that one can send this holiday season:

4 best Christmas card ideas for the festive season

1. Stamped Christmas Card

Materials required:

· Shaped stamp

· Card stock paper

Method:

· Create a stamp shaped like any element of Christmas - a wreath, a snowman, or the like.

· Once the stamp is made, one needs to place the stamp on the paper with a steady hand and imprint the design on the paper

· Then add a Christmas related word on the paper in creative handwriting.

· With this, your card is ready.

2. Ribbon and Tree card

Materials required:

· Two pieces of cardstock

· Leftover ribbon

· Craft scissors

Method:

· The two pieces of cardstock should be of different sizes - one cut slightly larger than the other.

· The larger cardstock should be folded in the shape of a card and then unfolded.

· On the right hand of the card, one should make marks with rulers in the same width as the ribbon in a triangle-type shape.

· Using the craft scissors, cut slits in the space where the lines were drawn.

· Next, the ribbon must be woven through the slits.

· The smaller card stock can be pasted over the ribbon ends to hide them.

· The card is ready.

3. Card with a Christmas quote and sticker

Materials required:

· Blank card

· Stickers

· Glue

· Christmas quotes

Method:

· On the right side of the blank card, a significant Christmas quote can be written as an appropriate message for the holiday season.

· On the left side and the front of the card, one can stick on attractive and fun stickers to create a bright and cheerful card.

· This card is very easy to make and costs almost nothing, yet it exudes charm and warmth to the fullest.

4. Layered ornament Christmas card

Materials required:

· Store-bought card

· Decorative paper

· Six to ten similar sized circles cut from vellum

Method:

· The decorative paper needs to be cut in size with the store-bought card and pasted with glue.

· Next, the vellum must be placed one on top of the other to create a spherical Christmas ornament. The ornament can be fixed by hand stitching the centre.

· Next, the ornament can be fixed on the front of the card to add to its decorative style.

· The card can be decorated even further with the help of ribbon and bows.

Source: https://www.bhg.com/christmas/cards/make-your-own-christmas-cards/?slide=slide_a3c2e7f7-e488-4c97-aff9-30d847cf10a8#slide_a3c2e7f7-e488-4c97-aff9-30d847cf10a8