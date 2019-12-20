Get Into The Festive Spirit With A Christmas WhatsApp Status

Christmas is a time for joy and positivity. A lot of time is spent online interacting with friends, so why not spread some love and cheer with a positive WhatsApp status for Christmas. For times when one feels lost for the right words, here are some exciting ideas from the websites ShortStatusQuotes and WishesAlbum, for an engaging Merry Christmas WhatsApp status that might inspire one into creative penmanship.

Love Filled Christmas Wishes as WhatsApp Status

Many people look forward to celebrating Christmas with their beloved, making it a special opportunity to tell their beloved how they feel about them. Messages like these will remind them that they are genuinely a cherished treasure in your life, and the fact that the two of you could find each other and be in love is nothing short of a Christmas miracle. Below are some WhatsApp status messages that convey these feelings.

When you have Christmas in your heart, it doesn’t matter what’s under the tree.

Christmas is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.

I can’t wait to spend Christmas with you. It’s the gift I have been asking Santa for all year.

Blissful Merry Christmas Wishes as WhatsApp Status

One could infuse their Christmas WhatsApp status messages with a spirit of sharing, love, and peace - the true meaning of Christmas - for their family and friends alike. One could take a moment to remind everyone of the purpose behind celebrating Christmas, and how the feeling of community and familial relations is the backbone of the celebrations. Some WhatsApp Status that could be used for this are shared below:

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. Wish you a very Happy Christmas from my heart!

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. Have a Merry Christmas!

May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your hearts and fill every desire.

Funny Christmas Status on WhatsApp

If one is quite the jokester, then they can replace a traditional Christmas greeting with something that is a little funny and unconventional. Christmas, of course, is the time to laugh and be merry, and a little joke will not go unappreciated. Puns work best for these jokes - though they might be clichéd, they are likely to bring a smile to someone’s face. Who knows, it may even become the highlight of someone’s day.

They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart…but cash and gift cards do wonders too!

I wish for your Christmas holidays to be filled with ‘big smiles’ and ‘big celebrations’ – but hopefully not ‘big credit card bills’.

The above examples are of WhatsApp status messages for Christmas for loved ones, friends, relatives, and everyone who is present on your WhatsApp list. Pick from these and more to make some wonderful Christmas memories. It is the festival of positivity and love, so spread some cheer with your Christmas WhatsApp status.