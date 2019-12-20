Christmas Treat: Swiss Scientists Invent Method To Make Chocolates Sparkle

As Christmas approaches, a group of scientists in Switzerland have come up with an innovative method to make the chocolates sparkle. The good old brown chocolate can now shine without adding any more ingredients, the scientists show through a video that they posted on Youtube. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology announced on December 19 that a group of researchers discovered a method to imprint a special structure on the surface of chocolate that makes it shimmer and shine like a rainbow. The scientists explained that the process mimics the effect of chameleon skin, which can change to display specific colours. Apparently termed as rainbow chocolate, the chocolate is not made of seven colours but reflects the VIBGYOR colours. Adding more to the good news, the University informed that the chocolate is ready for industrial production and the scientists are already in talks with big chocolate makers. Here it is.

Read: Get Into The Festive Spirit With A Christmas WhatsApp Status

Raspberry wine fizzers explode glitter in a wine glass

Retail giant Target is selling raspberry-flavoured sparkling wine fizzers that explode glitter when you drop them into a glass of wine. Called as bath bombs to your drink, they release tiny gold and silver raspberry-flavoured stars. According to the ingredients list online, the bombs are basically made of sugar, sodium bicarbonate (aka baking soda), and “edible stars” made of cellulose. Here is the yummy fizzer.

Read: Christmas Gifts For Your Niece And Nephew That Will Make Them Happy

Baubles filled with glittery gravy

UK company Popaball, known for its drink shimmers, has launched glitter gravy granules. Tanja Quinn, marketing director at Popaball told the media that she made some glitter gravy for Christmas dinner one year and it made everyone laugh. As it became the talking point, she decided to pitch the product to the team. To enjoy the balls, one has to simply empty 1/3rd of the bauble into 400ml of boiling water, stir the mixture until the gravy is smooth and sparkly and pour over Christmas dinner for a shim-Merry Christmas!

Read: Georgia Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree, Nurses It Back To Health

Read: Christmas Ornaments To Spruce Up The Look Of Your Christmas Tree



